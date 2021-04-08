Planner: Upstate networking and events, April 9-15

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate April 9-15.

April 9

What: This committee is open to any Greenville Chamber member interested in the legislative process at the local, state and federal levels of government and, more specifically, how legislation often impacts your business.

8:30-9:30 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Jason Zacher at 864-239-3718 or jzacher@greenvillechamber.org.

April 13

What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.

8:30-10 a.m. Where: Both virtual and in-person.

Both virtual and in-person. Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org for location.

What: The Cargo Agency CEO Toby Stansell and Greenville Chamber president and CEO Carlos Phillips will discuss the topic, “Small Business Insights: Equipped with Data.”

10-10:45 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Rionne Ridgeway at 864-239-3756 or rridgeway@greenvillechamber.org.

What: Join the Travelers Rest Chamber of Commerce for its monthly membership luncheon

11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Green Valley Country Club, 225 Green Valley Road, Greenville.

Green Valley Country Club, 225 Green Valley Road, Greenville. Info: $15 per person; attendees are encouraged to wear masks.

What: In this webinar, four-time entrepreneur Ramon Ray will discuss how to be attractive to lending partners, funding options to consider and developing your business pitch to smartly leverage financing options to grow your business.

1-2 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org.

What: This networking event will feature a presentation by South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette.

5:15-7:15 p.m. Where: Southernside Brewing, 25 Delano Drive, Greenville

Southernside Brewing, 25 Delano Drive, Greenville Info: Free to attend and open to the public.

April 14

What: Join the Greer Chamber for this breakfast networking event.

8:30-9:30 a.m. Where: The Davenport, 230 Trade St., Greer

The Davenport, 230 Trade St., Greer Info: Free for Greer Chamber members and guests; masks are required; no refreshments provided; Nikki Crabtree Huber at nikki@greerchamber.com.

What: This webinar will cover all the aspects you need to consider when planning to start a business, including your personal traits, testing the business concept, developing a marketing and business plan, financial considerations and resources available to support your success.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: SCORE-Charleston at 843-727-4778 or info.charlestonsc@scorevolunteer.org.

April 15

What: This workshop will walk attendants through the LEAN Canvas business planning tool and help them create a blueprint for your e-commerce business. It will provide practical tips and teach how to determine the key categories of starting, testing and growing a business; identify the target customers and what is needed to get them to buy; discuss logistics and digital marketing issues specific to e-commerce businesses; communicate the value propositions that set a business apart from other online competitors; determine cost structure and revenue streams; and monitor key metrics to determine the business’s initial and ongoing success.

Noon-1 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org.

