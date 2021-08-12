Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate Aug. 13-19

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate, Aug. 13-19.
Featured Event: August 25
Business on Tap
- What: Join the Upstate Business Journal for this casual monthly networking event.
- When: 5:30-7 p.m.
- Where: Topsoil Kitchen & Market, 13 S. Main St., Travelers Rest.
- Info: Free to attend; first drink is provided.
August 13
Business Advocacy Committee
- What: This event will feature an update from members of the American Rescue Plan Spending committees.
- When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Where: ReMax Realty Professionals, 600 Independence Blvd., Greenville
- Info: Nikki Huber at nhuber@greenvillechamber.org.
TATT Reconnect
- What: George Shira of Milliken & Company and Jim Shew of March & McLennan Agency LLC will speak during this event.
- When: 9-10:15 a.m.
- Where: Park 37, Community Room, 250 Executive Center Drive, Greenville
- Info: Free to attend; Dean Hybl at 864-283-0346 or dhybl@tenatthetop.org.
Next Level Leadership: Building A Championship Culture
- What: During this event, Clemson Football performance psychologist Milt Lowder and Georgia Football performance psychologist Drew Brannon will discuss the fundamentals of building a championship culture.
- When: 10-11:15 a.m.
- Where: Hyatt Place Downtown, 128 E. Broad St., Greenville
- Info: $35 per Leadership Greenville alumni, $45 per person for general admission; Tami Miller at 864-239-3743 or tmiller@greenvillechamber.org.
August 16
Catalyst
- What: This is the first class of an eight-part leadership development program. During the course, participants will have the opportunity to apply their learnings to real-life professional projects. Topics covered will include building personal productivity, controlling priorities and identifying behavioral changes, communicating more effectively, becoming a better team planner and developing high performance teams.
- When: 10 a.m.-noon
- Where: Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville
- Info: $1,695 per person; Tami Miller at 864-239-3743.
August 17
Branding: Successfully Position Your Small Business
- What: The Brand Leader executive creative director Kyle Duford will present this webinar. He will cover what a brand is, how to build a strong one, notable brands we know and love, and why building a strong one should be a priority for your business.
- When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.
August 18
Greer Means Business
- What: Join the Greer Chamber for coffee and networking.
- When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Where: Innovative Business Services LLC, 320 Tandem Drive, Greer
- Info: Free for Greer Chamber members; Shannon Hansen at shannon@greerchamber.com.
Everything You Need to Know About Google My Business
- What: In this workshop, you will learn how to add content and generate reviews for greater engagement with your potential customers.
- When: 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.
Links Group #4
- What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.
- When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting or in-person at Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.
Leads Group
- What: For anyone looking for business leads.
- When: Noon-1 p.m.
- Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin
- Info: The Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323.
August 19
Introduction to Quickbooks Online
- What: This workshop will introduce you to the basics of QuickBooks Online.
- When: 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.
A Simple Process to Manage Your Time and Identify Which Items to Delegate
- What: In this interactive workshop, Laura Licursi of Elite Virtual Assistants and Lisa Crilley Mallis of Impactive Strategies will help you with the best practices for managing your time and a very simple process for identifying which items to delegate first.
- When: 1-2:30 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.
Business After Hours
- What: Join the Fountain Inn Chamber for this evening networking event.
- When: 5-7 p.m.
- Where: Wingnutz, 201 Trade St., Fountain Inn
- Info: Free for Fountain Inn Chamber members, $5 per guest; register here.
Business After Hours
- What: Join the Simpsonville Chamber for this evening networking event.
- When: 5-7 p.m.
- Where: First Reliance Bank, 150 Hwy. 14, Simpsonville
- Info: Free to attend; Whitney D. Ferguson at wferguson@simpsonvillechamber.com.