Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate Aug. 13-19

Greenville Networking

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate, Aug. 13-19.

Business on Tap

  • What: Join the Upstate Business Journal for this casual monthly networking event.
  • When: 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Where: Topsoil Kitchen & Market, 13 S. Main St., Travelers Rest.
  • Info: Free to attend; first drink is provided.

August 13

Business Advocacy Committee

  • What: This event will feature an update from members of the American Rescue Plan Spending committees.
  • When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
  • Where: ReMax Realty Professionals, 600 Independence Blvd., Greenville
  • Info: Nikki Huber at nhuber@greenvillechamber.org.

Ten at the top

TATT Reconnect

  • What: George Shira of Milliken & Company and Jim Shew of March & McLennan Agency LLC will speak during this event.
  • When: 9-10:15 a.m.
  • Where: Park 37, Community Room, 250 Executive Center Drive, Greenville
  • Info: Free to attend; Dean Hybl at 864-283-0346 or dhybl@tenatthetop.org.

Next Level Leadership: Building A Championship Culture

  • What: During this event, Clemson Football performance psychologist Milt Lowder and Georgia Football performance psychologist Drew Brannon will discuss the fundamentals of building a championship culture.
  • When: 10-11:15 a.m.
  • Where: Hyatt Place Downtown, 128 E. Broad St., Greenville
  • Info: $35 per Leadership Greenville alumni, $45 per person for general admission; Tami Miller at 864-239-3743 or tmiller@greenvillechamber.org.

August 16

Catalyst

  • What: This is the first class of an eight-part leadership development program. During the course, participants will have the opportunity to apply their learnings to real-life professional projects. Topics covered will include building personal productivity, controlling priorities and identifying behavioral changes, communicating more effectively, becoming a better team planner and developing high performance teams.
  • When: 10 a.m.-noon
  • Where: Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville
  • Info: $1,695 per person; Tami Miller at 864-239-3743.

August 17

Branding: Successfully Position Your Small Business

  • What: The Brand Leader executive creative director Kyle Duford will present this webinar. He will cover what a brand is, how to build a strong one, notable brands we know and love, and why building a strong one should be a priority for your business.
  • When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Where: Webinar
  • Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

August 18

Greer Means Business

  • What: Join the Greer Chamber for coffee and networking.
  • When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
  • Where: Innovative Business Services LLC, 320 Tandem Drive, Greer
  • Info: Free for Greer Chamber members; Shannon Hansen at shannon@greerchamber.com.

Everything You Need to Know About Google My Business

  • What: In this workshop, you will learn how to add content and generate reviews for greater engagement with your potential customers.
  • When: 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
  • Where: Webinar
  • Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

  • What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.
  • When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Where: Virtual meeting or in-person at Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville
  • Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.

Leads Group

  • What: For anyone looking for business leads.
  • When: Noon-1 p.m.
  • Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin
  • Info: The Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323.

August 19

Introduction to Quickbooks Online

  • What: This workshop will introduce you to the basics of QuickBooks Online.
  • When: 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
  • Where: Webinar
  • Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

A Simple Process to Manage Your Time and Identify Which Items to Delegate

  • What: In this interactive workshop, Laura Licursi of Elite Virtual Assistants and Lisa Crilley Mallis of Impactive Strategies will help you with the best practices for managing your time and a very simple process for identifying which items to delegate first.
  • When: 1-2:30 p.m.
  • Where: Webinar
  • Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

Business After Hours

  • What: Join the Fountain Inn Chamber for this evening networking event.
  • When: 5-7 p.m.
  • Where: Wingnutz, 201 Trade St., Fountain Inn
  • Info: Free for Fountain Inn Chamber members, $5 per guest; register here.

Business After Hours

  • What: Join the Simpsonville Chamber for this evening networking event.
  • When: 5-7 p.m.
  • Where: First Reliance Bank, 150 Hwy. 14, Simpsonville
  • Info: Free to attend; Whitney D. Ferguson at wferguson@simpsonvillechamber.com.

 

Total
1
Shares
Share 1
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like
Total
1
Share
1
0
0
0