Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate Aug. 13-19

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate, Aug. 13-19.

Featured Event: August 25

What: Join the Upstate Business Journal for this casual monthly networking event.

Join the Upstate Business Journal for this casual monthly networking event. When: 5:30-7 p.m.

5:30-7 p.m. Where: Topsoil Kitchen & Market, 13 S. Main St., Travelers Rest.

Topsoil Kitchen & Market, 13 S. Main St., Travelers Rest. Info: Free to attend; first drink is provided.

August 13

What: This event will feature an update from members of the American Rescue Plan Spending committees.

This event will feature an update from members of the American Rescue Plan Spending committees. When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

8:30-9:30 a.m. Where: ReMax Realty Professionals, 600 Independence Blvd., Greenville

ReMax Realty Professionals, 600 Independence Blvd., Greenville Info: Nikki Huber at nhuber@greenvillechamber.org.

What: George Shira of Milliken & Company and Jim Shew of March & McLennan Agency LLC will speak during this event.

George Shira of Milliken & Company and Jim Shew of March & McLennan Agency LLC will speak during this event. When: 9-10:15 a.m.

9-10:15 a.m. Where: Park 37, Community Room, 250 Executive Center Drive, Greenville

Park 37, Community Room, 250 Executive Center Drive, Greenville Info: Free to attend; Dean Hybl at 864-283-0346 or dhybl@tenatthetop.org.

What: During this event, Clemson Football performance psychologist Milt Lowder and Georgia Football performance psychologist Drew Brannon will discuss the fundamentals of building a championship culture.

During this event, Clemson Football performance psychologist Milt Lowder and Georgia Football performance psychologist Drew Brannon will discuss the fundamentals of building a championship culture. When: 10-11:15 a.m.

10-11:15 a.m. Where: Hyatt Place Downtown, 128 E. Broad St., Greenville

Hyatt Place Downtown, 128 E. Broad St., Greenville Info: $35 per Leadership Greenville alumni, $45 per person for general admission; Tami Miller at 864-239-3743 or tmiller@greenvillechamber.org.

August 16

What: This is the first class of an eight-part leadership development program. During the course, participants will have the opportunity to apply their learnings to real-life professional projects. Topics covered will include building personal productivity, controlling priorities and identifying behavioral changes, communicating more effectively, becoming a better team planner and developing high performance teams.

This is the first class of an eight-part leadership development program. During the course, participants will have the opportunity to apply their learnings to real-life professional projects. Topics covered will include building personal productivity, controlling priorities and identifying behavioral changes, communicating more effectively, becoming a better team planner and developing high performance teams. When: 10 a.m.-noon

10 a.m.-noon Where: Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville

Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville Info: $1,695 per person; Tami Miller at 864-239-3743.

August 17

What: The Brand Leader executive creative director Kyle Duford will present this webinar. He will cover what a brand is, how to build a strong one, notable brands we know and love, and why building a strong one should be a priority for your business.

The Brand Leader executive creative director Kyle Duford will present this webinar. He will cover what a brand is, how to build a strong one, notable brands we know and love, and why building a strong one should be a priority for your business. When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

August 18

What: Join the Greer Chamber for coffee and networking.

Join the Greer Chamber for coffee and networking. When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

8:30-9:30 a.m. Where: Innovative Business Services LLC, 320 Tandem Drive, Greer

Innovative Business Services LLC, 320 Tandem Drive, Greer Info: Free for Greer Chamber members; Shannon Hansen at shannon@greerchamber.com.

What: In this workshop, you will learn how to add content and generate reviews for greater engagement with your potential customers.

In this workshop, you will learn how to add content and generate reviews for greater engagement with your potential customers. When: 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.

This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing. When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Virtual meeting or in-person at Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville

Virtual meeting or in-person at Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.

What: For anyone looking for business leads.

For anyone looking for business leads. When: Noon-1 p.m.

Noon-1 p.m. Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin

Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin Info: The Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323.

August 19

What: This workshop will introduce you to the basics of QuickBooks Online.

This workshop will introduce you to the basics of QuickBooks Online. When: 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

What: In this interactive workshop, Laura Licursi of Elite Virtual Assistants and Lisa Crilley Mallis of Impactive Strategies will help you with the best practices for managing your time and a very simple process for identifying which items to delegate first.

In this interactive workshop, Laura Licursi of Elite Virtual Assistants and Lisa Crilley Mallis of Impactive Strategies will help you with the best practices for managing your time and a very simple process for identifying which items to delegate first. When: 1-2:30 p.m.

1-2:30 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

What: Join the Fountain Inn Chamber for this evening networking event.

Join the Fountain Inn Chamber for this evening networking event. When: 5-7 p.m.

5-7 p.m. Where: Wingnutz, 201 Trade St., Fountain Inn

Wingnutz, 201 Trade St., Fountain Inn Info: Free for Fountain Inn Chamber members, $5 per guest; register here.