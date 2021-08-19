Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate Aug. 20-26

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate, Aug. 20-26.

Featured Event: August 25

Join the Upstate Business Journal for this casual monthly networking event. When: 5:30-7 p.m.

5:30-7 p.m. Where: Topsoil Kitchen & Market, 13 S. Main St., Travelers Rest.

Topsoil Kitchen & Market, 13 S. Main St., Travelers Rest. Info: Free to attend; first drink is provided.

August 20

On the first day of this two-day program, Chip Felkel of The Felkel Group, Amanda Loveday of NP+ Strategy and Matt Moore of First Tuesday Strategy will discuss building political capital, developing an advocacy strategy, building coalitions and engaging public officials. When: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: $100 per Greenville Chamber member, $150 per non-member; Nikki Huber at 864-242-1050 or nhuber@greenvillechamber.org.

This event is hosted in partnership with the Laurens and Greenwood Chambers of Commerce. When: 9-10 a.m.

9-10 a.m. Where: Break on the Lake, 300 Lake Greenwood Blvd., Greenwood

Break on the Lake, 300 Lake Greenwood Blvd., Greenwood Info: Dean Hybl at 864-283-0346 or dhybl@tenatthetop.org; register here.

August 24

Join the Greer Chamber for an hour of connection and networking. When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

8:30-9:30 a.m. Where: First Reliance Bank, 2801-B Wade Hampton Blvd., Taylors

First Reliance Bank, 2801-B Wade Hampton Blvd., Taylors Info: Free for Greer Chamber members; Shannon Hansen at shannon@greerchamber.com.

Join the Fountain Inn Chamber for this morning networking event. When: 8:30-9:30 p.m.

8:30-9:30 p.m. Where: Nirvana Cultural Center, 30 Howard Creek Drive, Fountain Inn

Nirvana Cultural Center, 30 Howard Creek Drive, Fountain Inn Info: Fountain Inn Chamber at 864-862-2586.

During this event, Earl Gregorich of the Small Business Development Center will discuss topics such as what businesses are eligible for minority-owned certification, what are the benefits of certification and how does a business pursue certification? When: 11:45 a.m.- 1 p.m.

11:45 a.m.- 1 p.m. Where: Simpsonville Area Chamber of Commerce, 105-A W. Curtis St., Simpsonville

Simpsonville Area Chamber of Commerce, 105-A W. Curtis St., Simpsonville Info: $10 per Simpsonville Chamber member, $20 per non-member; Whitney Ferguson at 864-963-3781 or wferguson@simpsonvillechamber.com.

During this virtual meeting, Keith Scott of Electric City Transit, Heather Lollis of CATbus and Dan Hofmann of Clemson University will discuss the topic, “Connecting the Dots.” When: Noon-1 p.m.

Noon-1 p.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Dean Hybl at 864-283-2315 and dhybl@tenatthetop.org; register here.

In this webinar, intellectual property attorney Kelley Keller will discuss the essential aspects of incorporation. When: 1-2 p.m.

1-2 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

Join Ten at the Top for this afternoon networking event. When: 3-4:15 p.m.

3-4:15 p.m. Where: Park 37 Community Room, 250 Executive Center Drive, Greenville

Park 37 Community Room, 250 Executive Center Drive, Greenville Info: Justine Allen at 864-283-0346 or jallen@tenatthetop.org; register here.

Join the Greenville Chamber for our Annual Chamber Night at Fluor Field. This year’s celebration will highlight the Upstate’s young professionals community. When: 6-9:30 p.m.

6-9:30 p.m. Where: Fluor Field, 500 Club, 945 S. Main St., Greenville

Fluor Field, 500 Club, 945 S. Main St., Greenville Info: $5 per person; Megan Campbell at 864-239-3745 or mcampbell@greenvillechamber.org.

August 25

The Charleston Metro Chamber, Columbia Chamber and Greenville Chamber are joining forces for this virtual meeting. Join leaders from South Carolina’s three largest metros to discuss the issues such as the urban-rural divide, fueling a 21st century South Carolina economy, building an ecosystem to ensure minority business success and building infrastructure systems for the future. When: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: $99 per member, $149 per non-member; Hank Hyatt at hhyatt@greenvillechamber.org.

This two-day course will cover topics such as how to prepare yourself for success in the psychology of selling, how to remember and apply useful sales processes, how to develop an attitude for selling and how to have customers for life. When: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Where: Employers Network Office, 1004 S. Pine St., Spartanburg

Employers Network Office, 1004 S. Pine St., Spartanburg Info: $600 per OneSpartanburg Inc. member.

This one-hour virtual session will include law enforcement officers and community leaders discussing elements of policing and how to build a collaborative understanding and dialogue around the issues, concerns and opportunities to create a safer Upstate. When: 10-11 a.m.

10-11 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Register here.

This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing. When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Virtual meeting or in-person at Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville

Virtual meeting or in-person at Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.

Join the Fountain Inn Chamber for this networking and leads group. When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: El Patron, 107 N. Weston St., Fountain Inn

El Patron, 107 N. Weston St., Fountain Inn Info: Open to Fountain Inn Chamber members only; Marnie Schwartz-Hanley at meshanley@fountaininnchamber.org.

In this workshop, you will discover the basic understanding of a company’s working capital structure and identify how to manage working capital to increase liquidity. When: Noon-1 p.m.

Noon-1 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

This is the first day of the Greenville Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management’s conference and includes a networking social. When: Noon-5 p.m.

Noon-5 p.m. Where: Greenville ONE Center, 2 W. Washington St., Greenville

Greenville ONE Center, 2 W. Washington St., Greenville Info: $199 per virtual ticket, $249 per non-member and $209 per GSHRM member.

August 26

This two-day course will cover topics such as how to prepare yourself for success in the psychology of selling, how to remember and apply useful sales processes, how to develop an attitude for selling and how to have customers for life. When: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Where: Employers Network Office, 1004 S. Pine St., Spartanburg

Employers Network Office, 1004 S. Pine St., Spartanburg Info: $600 per OneSpartanburg Inc. member.

This is the last day of the Greenville Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management’s conference. When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Where: Greenville ONE Center, 2 W. Washington St., Greenville

Greenville ONE Center, 2 W. Washington St., Greenville Info: $199 per virtual ticket, $249 per non-member and $209 per GSHRM member.

The Charleston Metro Chamber, Columbia Chamber and Greenville Chamber are joining forces to for this virtual meeting. Join leaders from South Carolina’s three largest metros to discuss the issues such as the urban-rural divide, fueling a 21st century South Carolina economy, building an ecosystem to ensure minority business success and building infrastructure systems for the future. When: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: $99 per member, $149 per non-member; Hank Hyatt at hhyatt@greenvillechamber.org.

In this workshop, you will learn how to identify and mitigate the common risks small businesses face by using various preventative measures and insurance products. When: Noon-1 p.m.

Noon-1 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

During this virtual meeting, SC Launch director Matt Bell will discuss the topic, “How SCRA Supports Economic Development in South Carolina.” When: 3-4 p.m.

3-4 p.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Register here.