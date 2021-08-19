Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate Aug. 20-26

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate, Aug. 20-26.
Featured Event: August 25
Business on Tap
- What: Join the Upstate Business Journal for this casual monthly networking event.
- When: 5:30-7 p.m.
- Where: Topsoil Kitchen & Market, 13 S. Main St., Travelers Rest.
- Info: Free to attend; first drink is provided.
August 20
Advocacy 101
- What: On the first day of this two-day program, Chip Felkel of The Felkel Group, Amanda Loveday of NP+ Strategy and Matt Moore of First Tuesday Strategy will discuss building political capital, developing an advocacy strategy, building coalitions and engaging public officials.
- When: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: $100 per Greenville Chamber member, $150 per non-member; Nikki Huber at 864-242-1050 or nhuber@greenvillechamber.org.
TATT Reconnect
- What: This event is hosted in partnership with the Laurens and Greenwood Chambers of Commerce.
- When: 9-10 a.m.
- Where: Break on the Lake, 300 Lake Greenwood Blvd., Greenwood
- Info: Dean Hybl at 864-283-0346 or dhybl@tenatthetop.org; register here.
August 24
Taylors Talks Business
- What: Join the Greer Chamber for an hour of connection and networking.
- When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Where: First Reliance Bank, 2801-B Wade Hampton Blvd., Taylors
- Info: Free for Greer Chamber members; Shannon Hansen at shannon@greerchamber.com.
Women @ Work
- What: Join the Fountain Inn Chamber for this morning networking event.
- When: 8:30-9:30 p.m.
- Where: Nirvana Cultural Center, 30 Howard Creek Drive, Fountain Inn
- Info: Fountain Inn Chamber at 864-862-2586.
Lunch & Learn Series – Minority Business Owner Resources
- What: During this event, Earl Gregorich of the Small Business Development Center will discuss topics such as what businesses are eligible for minority-owned certification, what are the benefits of certification and how does a business pursue certification?
- When: 11:45 a.m.- 1 p.m.
- Where: Simpsonville Area Chamber of Commerce, 105-A W. Curtis St., Simpsonville
- Info: $10 per Simpsonville Chamber member, $20 per non-member; Whitney Ferguson at 864-963-3781 or wferguson@simpsonvillechamber.com.
Upstate Mobility Alliance
- What: During this virtual meeting, Keith Scott of Electric City Transit, Heather Lollis of CATbus and Dan Hofmann of Clemson University will discuss the topic, “Connecting the Dots.”
- When: Noon-1 p.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Dean Hybl at 864-283-2315 and dhybl@tenatthetop.org; register here.
To Incorporate or Not to Incorporate Your Business? That is the Question
- What: In this webinar, intellectual property attorney Kelley Keller will discuss the essential aspects of incorporation.
- When: 1-2 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.
Upstate Entrepreneur Ecosystem Networking
- What: Join Ten at the Top for this afternoon networking event.
- When: 3-4:15 p.m.
- Where: Park 37 Community Room, 250 Executive Center Drive, Greenville
- Info: Justine Allen at 864-283-0346 or jallen@tenatthetop.org; register here.
Chamber Night
- What: Join the Greenville Chamber for our Annual Chamber Night at Fluor Field. This year’s celebration will highlight the Upstate’s young professionals community.
- When: 6-9:30 p.m.
- Where: Fluor Field, 500 Club, 945 S. Main St., Greenville
- Info: $5 per person; Megan Campbell at 864-239-3745 or mcampbell@greenvillechamber.org.
August 25
SC Leadership Exchange
- What: The Charleston Metro Chamber, Columbia Chamber and Greenville Chamber are joining forces for this virtual meeting. Join leaders from South Carolina’s three largest metros to discuss the issues such as the urban-rural divide, fueling a 21st century South Carolina economy, building an ecosystem to ensure minority business success and building infrastructure systems for the future.
- When: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: $99 per member, $149 per non-member; Hank Hyatt at hhyatt@greenvillechamber.org.
Training: You Don’t Have to be “Salesy” to Sell
- What: This two-day course will cover topics such as how to prepare yourself for success in the psychology of selling, how to remember and apply useful sales processes, how to develop an attitude for selling and how to have customers for life.
- When: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Where: Employers Network Office, 1004 S. Pine St., Spartanburg
- Info: $600 per OneSpartanburg Inc. member.
Creating a Safer Upstate
- What: This one-hour virtual session will include law enforcement officers and community leaders discussing elements of policing and how to build a collaborative understanding and dialogue around the issues, concerns and opportunities to create a safer Upstate.
- When: 10-11 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Register here.
Links Group #2
- What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.
- When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting or in-person at Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.
Lunch Bunch Leads Group
- What: Join the Fountain Inn Chamber for this networking and leads group.
- When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: El Patron, 107 N. Weston St., Fountain Inn
- Info: Open to Fountain Inn Chamber members only; Marnie Schwartz-Hanley at meshanley@fountaininnchamber.org.
Working Capital Considerations for Small Business
- What: In this workshop, you will discover the basic understanding of a company’s working capital structure and identify how to manage working capital to increase liquidity.
- When: Noon-1 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.
GSHRM Annual Conference
- What: This is the first day of the Greenville Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management’s conference and includes a networking social.
- When: Noon-5 p.m.
- Where: Greenville ONE Center, 2 W. Washington St., Greenville
- Info: $199 per virtual ticket, $249 per non-member and $209 per GSHRM member.
August 26
Small Business Risk Management
- What: In this workshop, you will learn how to identify and mitigate the common risks small businesses face by using various preventative measures and insurance products.
- When: Noon-1 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.
TATT CHAT
- What: During this virtual meeting, SC Launch director Matt Bell will discuss the topic, “How SCRA Supports Economic Development in South Carolina.”
- When: 3-4 p.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Register here.
Block Party @ Five Forks
- What: Join the Simpsonville Chamber for another Block Party @ Five Forks. This outdoor event will feature live music, food for purchase, free activities for the entire family, and local products and services to try.
- When: 5-9 p.m.
- Where: Lowes Foods parking lot, 2815 Woodruff Road, Simpsonville
- Info: Free to attend; JR Humphries at 864-688-9553, 864-963-3781 or jhumphries@simpsonvillechamber.com.