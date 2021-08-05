Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate Aug. 6-12

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate, Aug. 6-12.
Featured Event: August 25
Business on Tap
- What: Join the Upstate Business Journal for this casual monthly networking event.
- When: 5:30-7 p.m.
- Where: Topsoil Kitchen & Market, 13 S. Main St., Travelers Rest.
- Info: Free to attend; first drink is provided.
August 6
First Friday Luncheon
- What: This lunchtime networking event will feature South Carolina Association of Realtors chief executive officer Nick Kremydas.
- When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: Greer City Hall, 301 E. Poinsett St., Greer
- Info: $10 per Greer Chamber member, $15 per non-member; registration is required; Shannon Hansen at shannon@greerchamber.com.
August 10
Links Group #3
- What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.
- When: 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting and in-person at Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.
August 2021 Membership Luncheon
- What: Join the Travelers Rest Chamber for its monthly membership luncheon. During the event, certified mental health coach Patti Massullo will speak on the topic, “The Emotionally Healthy Workplace, Learning how to lead well in difficult times.”
- When: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: Green Valley Country Club, 225 Green Valley Road, Greenville
- Info: $15 per person; register here.
Voice of Business Brunch
- What: During this event, Rep. William Timmons will speak.
- When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: GSP Airport Conference Center, 2000 GSP Drive, Greer
- Info: $30 per Greer Chamber member, $40 per non-member; Jonna Turner at jturner@spartanburgchamber.com.
August 11
Pelham Power Hour
- What: Join the Greer Chamber for coffee at this morning networking event.
- When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Where: Kempton of Greenville, 1560 Thornblade Blvd., Greer
- Info: Free for Greer Chamber members and guests; Shannon Hansen at shannon@greerchamber.com.
Leadercast 2021 – SHIFT
- What: During this event, multiple speakers will discuss how they have navigated through their own personal and professional shifts. The speakers include award-winning reporter, radio and podcast host Guy Raz, actor Rainn Wilson and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver and TV commentator Cris Carter.
- When: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Where: Greer City Hall, Events Center, 301 E. Poinsett St., Greer
- Info: $79 per Greer Chamber member, $99 per non-member; Shannon Hansen at shannon@greerchamber.com.
August 12
The Future of Higher Education in SC: A GADC Executive Briefing
- What: During this event, Dr. Marjorie Jenkins of UofSC School of Medicine-GVL, Elizabeth Davis of Furman University, Keith Miller of Greenville Technical College and Wendy York of Clemson University Powers College of Business will discuss topics including, what the outlook is for South Carolina post-Covid, what are our major challenges, how do we improve our workforce development system and how can we help all of our graduates to excel.
- When: 8-9:30 a.m.
- Where: Westin Poinsett Greenville, Gold Ballroom, 120 S. Main St., Greenville
- Info: Free to attend; register here.
Links Industrial
- What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing in industrial industries.
- When: 8:30-9:45 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting and in-person at Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.
Biz and Coffee
- What: This morning networking event is for 2021 Greenville Chamber Young Professionals members.
- When: 8-9 a.m.
- Where: Gather GVL, 126 Augusta St., Greenville
- Info: Tami Miller at tmiller@greenvillechamber.org.
Optimizing Your Pricing Strategy to Maximize Profits
- What: In this webinar, certified SCORE mentor Julie Brander will help you understand how to price your products and services effectively and develop a strategy for maximizing your profits.
- When: 1-2 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.
TATT CHAT
- What: During this virtual meeting, Vee Daniel of the Better Business Bureau of the Upstate will speak on the topic, “Beware of the Latest Scams.”
- When: 3-4 p.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Register here.