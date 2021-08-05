Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate Aug. 6-12

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate, Aug. 6-12.

Featured Event: August 25

Join the Upstate Business Journal for this casual monthly networking event. When: 5:30-7 p.m.

5:30-7 p.m. Where: Topsoil Kitchen & Market, 13 S. Main St., Travelers Rest.

Topsoil Kitchen & Market, 13 S. Main St., Travelers Rest. Info: Free to attend; first drink is provided.

August 6

This lunchtime networking event will feature South Carolina Association of Realtors chief executive officer Nick Kremydas. When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Greer City Hall, 301 E. Poinsett St., Greer

Greer City Hall, 301 E. Poinsett St., Greer Info: $10 per Greer Chamber member, $15 per non-member; registration is required; Shannon Hansen at shannon@greerchamber.com.

August 10

This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing. When: 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting and in-person at Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville

Virtual meeting and in-person at Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.

Join the Travelers Rest Chamber for its monthly membership luncheon. During the event, certified mental health coach Patti Massullo will speak on the topic, “The Emotionally Healthy Workplace, Learning how to lead well in difficult times.” When: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.

11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Green Valley Country Club, 225 Green Valley Road, Greenville

Green Valley Country Club, 225 Green Valley Road, Greenville Info: $15 per person; register here.

During this event, Rep. William Timmons will speak. When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: GSP Airport Conference Center, 2000 GSP Drive, Greer

GSP Airport Conference Center, 2000 GSP Drive, Greer Info: $30 per Greer Chamber member, $40 per non-member; Jonna Turner at jturner@spartanburgchamber.com.

August 11

Join the Greer Chamber for coffee at this morning networking event. When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

8:30-9:30 a.m. Where: Kempton of Greenville, 1560 Thornblade Blvd., Greer

Kempton of Greenville, 1560 Thornblade Blvd., Greer Info: Free for Greer Chamber members and guests; Shannon Hansen at shannon@greerchamber.com.

During this event, multiple speakers will discuss how they have navigated through their own personal and professional shifts. The speakers include award-winning reporter, radio and podcast host Guy Raz, actor Rainn Wilson and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver and TV commentator Cris Carter. When: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Where: Greer City Hall, Events Center, 301 E. Poinsett St., Greer

Greer City Hall, Events Center, 301 E. Poinsett St., Greer Info: $79 per Greer Chamber member, $99 per non-member; Shannon Hansen at shannon@greerchamber.com.

August 12

During this event, Dr. Marjorie Jenkins of UofSC School of Medicine-GVL, Elizabeth Davis of Furman University, Keith Miller of Greenville Technical College and Wendy York of Clemson University Powers College of Business will discuss topics including, what the outlook is for South Carolina post-Covid, what are our major challenges, how do we improve our workforce development system and how can we help all of our graduates to excel. When: 8-9:30 a.m.

8-9:30 a.m. Where: Westin Poinsett Greenville, Gold Ballroom, 120 S. Main St., Greenville

Westin Poinsett Greenville, Gold Ballroom, 120 S. Main St., Greenville Info: Free to attend; register here.

This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing in industrial industries. When: 8:30-9:45 a.m.

8:30-9:45 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting and in-person at Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville

Virtual meeting and in-person at Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.

This morning networking event is for 2021 Greenville Chamber Young Professionals members. When: 8-9 a.m.

8-9 a.m. Where: Gather GVL, 126 Augusta St., Greenville

Gather GVL, 126 Augusta St., Greenville Info: Tami Miller at tmiller@greenvillechamber.org.

In this webinar, certified SCORE mentor Julie Brander will help you understand how to price your products and services effectively and develop a strategy for maximizing your profits. When: 1-2 p.m.

1-2 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.