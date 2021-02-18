Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate Feb. 19-25

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate Feb. 19-25.
February 23
Community Matters: Networking in a Remote and Digital Time
- What: During this virtual meeting, Laurie Hillstock of Hillstock & Associates will discuss tips and strategies for successful online networking, best practices and strategies for online success and tailoring your general messaging to your audience.
- When: 10-10:45 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Rionne Ridgeway at 864-239-3756 or [email protected].
Connecting the Dots: How Transportation Creates Community Vibrancy
- During this virtual meeting, leaders from the Golden Strip including Shawn Bell of Fountain Inn, Jon Caime of Laurens County, Dianna Gracely of Simpsonville and Brandon Madden of Mauldin will discuss their community growth and how transportation creates vibrant communities.
- When: Noon-1 p.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Michael Hildebrand at 864-283-2315 or [email protected].
February 24
UPP Workshop
- What: During this virtual workshop, Michael Hildebrand of Upstate Mobility Alliance and Kayleigh Sullivan and Matthew Rehnborg of Greenlink will speak.
- When: 10-11 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Register here.
Links Group #2
- What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.
- When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or [email protected].
February 25
Content Marketing: How to Attract Great Leads
- What: This workshop focuses on content marketing as a subset of digital marketing as a means of driving new leads.
- When: 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].