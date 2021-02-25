Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate Feb. 26-Mar. 4

Greenville Networking

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate Feb. 26-Mar. 4.

March 3

Presentation Skills Workshop

  • What: In this workshop, you’ll learn how to succinctly present your most important messages, get advice on building visuals, learn confidence skills and have your audiences think you are a presentation pro.
  • When: 10 a.m.-noon
  • Where: Webinar
  • Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].

Leads Group

  • What: For anyone looking for business leads.
  • When: 5-6 p.m.
  • Where: Virtual meeting
  • Info: Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323.

March 4

  • What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.
  • When: 8:45-10 a.m.
  • Where: Virtual meeting
  • Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or [email protected].

Caffeinated Conversations

  • What: Join OneSpartanburg Inc. for this virtual morning networking event.
  • When: 9-10 a.m.
  • Where: Webinar
  • Info: Jonna Turner at [email protected].
Ten at the top
Logo provided.

TATT CHAT

  • What: This virtual event will feature a speaker who will be named closer to the event.
  • When: 3-4 p.m.
  • Where: Virtual meeting
  • Info: Register at tenatthetop.org/events.

Digital Marketing Roundtable: SEO, Content Strategy, and Pay-Per-Click

  • What: In this SCORE workshop, you’ll be given a digital strategy road map to help you attract leads for your B2C or B2B business. You will learn how to use search engine optimization, content strategy and pay-per-click marketing to attract new customers.
  • When: 6-8 p.m.
  • Where: Webinar
  • Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].
