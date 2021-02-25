Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate Feb. 26-Mar. 4

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate Feb. 26-Mar. 4.
March 3
Presentation Skills Workshop
- What: In this workshop, you’ll learn how to succinctly present your most important messages, get advice on building visuals, learn confidence skills and have your audiences think you are a presentation pro.
- When: 10 a.m.-noon
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].
Leads Group
- What: For anyone looking for business leads.
- When: 5-6 p.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323.
March 4
Links Group #1
- What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.
- When: 8:45-10 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or [email protected].
Caffeinated Conversations
- What: Join OneSpartanburg Inc. for this virtual morning networking event.
- When: 9-10 a.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Jonna Turner at [email protected].
TATT CHAT
- What: This virtual event will feature a speaker who will be named closer to the event.
- When: 3-4 p.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Register at tenatthetop.org/events.
Digital Marketing Roundtable: SEO, Content Strategy, and Pay-Per-Click
- What: In this SCORE workshop, you’ll be given a digital strategy road map to help you attract leads for your B2C or B2B business. You will learn how to use search engine optimization, content strategy and pay-per-click marketing to attract new customers.
- When: 6-8 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].