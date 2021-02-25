Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate Feb. 26-Mar. 4

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate Feb. 26-Mar. 4.

March 3

What: In this workshop, you’ll learn how to succinctly present your most important messages, get advice on building visuals, learn confidence skills and have your audiences think you are a presentation pro.

In this workshop, you’ll learn how to succinctly present your most important messages, get advice on building visuals, learn confidence skills and have your audiences think you are a presentation pro. When: 10 a.m.-noon

10 a.m.-noon Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected] .

What: For anyone looking for business leads.

For anyone looking for business leads. When: 5-6 p.m.

5-6 p.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323.

March 4

What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.

This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing. When: 8:45-10 a.m.

8:45-10 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or [email protected] .

What: Join OneSpartanburg Inc. for this virtual morning networking event.

Join OneSpartanburg Inc. for this virtual morning networking event. When: 9-10 a.m.

9-10 a.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Jonna Turner at [email protected] .

Logo provided.

What: This virtual event will feature a speaker who will be named closer to the event.

This virtual event will feature a speaker who will be named closer to the event. When: 3-4 p.m.

3-4 p.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Register at tenatthetop.org/events.