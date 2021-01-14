Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate Jan 15-21

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate Jan. 15-21.

January 15

What: This committee is open to any Greenville Chamber member interested in issues related to transportation and infrastructure. During this meeting, Carol Elliott of MetroConnects will discuss sewer unification.

When: 8:30-10 a.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Jason Zacher at 864-239-3718 or [email protected].

January 18

What: Join the CommunityWorks Women’s Business Center as we talk about best practices for small business owners approaching tax season.

When: Noon-1 p.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Register here.

January 20

What: The Fortune Finders Networking Group is hosting a networking group. Come and meet local business owners. Bring your business cards, pen and paper.

When: 10-11:15 a.m.

Where: Bonjour Crêpe, 20 S. Main St., Greenville.

Info: Email [email protected].

What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.

When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or [email protected].

January 21

What: Join OneSpartanburg Inc. for this morning networking event.

When: 9-10 a.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Free to attend; Jonna Turner at [email protected].

What: During this Greenville Chamber event, USC Upstate associate professor Uma Gupta will speak on the topic “Self-Transformation: A Powerful Pathway to Well-being and Authentic Leadership.”

When: 9-10:30 a.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: $35 per Leadership Greenville Class 47 participants and LG Alumni, $45 per non-LG participant; Tami Miller at 864-239-3743 or [email protected].

What: This lunch and learn sales training workshop is for the sales-oriented business owners ready to experience business growth by learning sales skills. In this webinar, you will learn about the practical sales process.

When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].

What: During this Ten at the Top virtual meeting, Dr. Jonathan Knoche, medical consultant for the Divisions of Immunization and Acute Disease Epidemiology of the S.C. Department of Health & Environmental Control, will speak.

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Register here.