Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate

January 7

What: During this Ten at the Top virtual meeting, Clemson University economist Scott Baier will speak.

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Register here.

January 8

What: This is a Greer Chamber networking lunch event.

When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Greer City Hall, 301 E. Poinsett St., Greer.

Info: $10 per Greer Chamber member, $15 per non-member; Nikki Crabtree Huber at [email protected].

January 21

What: During this Greenville Chamber event, USC Upstate associate professor Uma Gupta will speak on the topic “Self-Transformation: A Powerful Pathway to Well-being and Authentic Leadership.”

When: 9-10:30 a.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: $35 per Leadership Greenville Class 47 participants and LG Alumni, $45 per non-LG participant; Tami Miller at 864-239-3743 or [email protected].

What: During this Ten at the Top virtual meeting, Dr. Jonathan Knoche, medical consultant for the Divisions of Immunization and Acute Disease Epidemiology of the S.C. Department of Health & Environmental Control, will speak.

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Register here.

January 28

What: Join the Greer Chamber as it celebrates 83 years of serving the Greater Greer community.

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Embassy Suites Greenville Golf Resort & Conference Center, 670 Verdae Blvd., Greenville.

Info: $75 per Greer Chamber member, $85 per non-member; Nikki Crabtree Huber at [email protected].