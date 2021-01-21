Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate Jan 22-28

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate Jan. 22-28.

January 26

What: This committee is open to all Greenville Chamber members interested in environmental issues and how such issues can impact your business.

When: 8:30-10 a.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Jason Zacher at 864-239-3718 or [email protected].

January 27

What: During this lunchtime meeting, Lindsey McMillion of McMillion Consulting will speak on the topic “The 3 Things They Didn’t Tell You in School That Will Transform Your Entrepreneurial Spirit.”

When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Tami Miller at 864-239-3743 or [email protected].

What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.

When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or [email protected].

January 28

Collaborators & Cocktails

What: This virtual event will feature an interview with “TED Talks Daily” podcast host and NPR newswoman Elise Hu, who will reflect on her varied experiences in journalism, remaining true to her personal brand, goals and priorities, and where she finds inspiration.

When: 5:30-6:45 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Free for Endeavor members, $10 per non-member; registration is required; register at [email protected].

What: This webinar will cover ways to start a business, raising money, marketing and sales, accounting tools and basics of business planning.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].

What: Join the Greer Chamber as it celebrates 83 years of serving the Greater Greer community.

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Embassy Suites Greenville Golf Resort & Conference Center, 670 Verdae Blvd., Greenville.

Info: $75 per Greer Chamber member, $85 per non-member; Nikki Crabtree Huber at [email protected].