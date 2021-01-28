Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate Jan. 29-Feb. 4

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate Jan. 29-Feb. 4.

January 29

What: Join the CommunityWorks Women’s Business Center for an opportunity for women business owners to gather virtually and connect during the pandemic.

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Register here.

February 1

What: During this virtual meeting, the attendees will learn about the SYP Member Mentorship Program. The event will also feature speaker Milliken & Company’s diversity and inclusion director, Ricaye Harris.

When: 6-7 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Jonna Turner at [email protected].

February 2

What: This committee is open to any Greenville Chamber member who serves the public in a health care role or is interested in health care issues. This event will cover the topic “Community COVID Vaccine Roll-out and What’s Next.”

When: 8:30-10 a.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Jason Zacher at 864-239-3718 or [email protected].

February 3

What: Join the Greenville Chamber for this virtual networking event.

When: 8:30-9:45 a.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Andrew Van at 864-239-3704 or [email protected].

What: The Fortune Finders Networking Group is hosting a networking group. Come and meet local business owners. Bring your business cards, pen and paper.

When: 10-11:15 a.m.

Where: Bonjour Crêpe, 20 S. Main St., Greenville.

Info: Email [email protected].

What: Earl Gregorich of the Small Business Development Center and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott’s legislative assistant, Kunal Parikh, will speak during this virtual event.

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Register here.

What: For anyone looking for business leads.

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: The Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323.

February 4

What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.

When: 8:45-10 a.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or [email protected].

What: Join OneSpartanburg Inc. for this morning networking event.

When: 9-10 a.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Jonna Turner at [email protected].

What: This webinar will touch on the basics of starting a small business.

This webinar will touch on the basics of starting a small business. When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

5:30-7:30 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected] .

