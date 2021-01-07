Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate.
January 8
First Friday Luncheon
What: This is a Greer Chamber networking lunch event.
When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Greer City Hall, 301 E. Poinsett St., Greer.
Info: $10 per Greer Chamber member, $15 per non-member; Nikki Crabtree Huber at [email protected].
Advocacy Committee
What: This committee is open to any Greenville Chamber member interested in the legislative process at the local, state and federal levels of government and how legislation often impacts your business. This virtual meeting will discuss the state budget and outlook for 2021.
When: 8:30-10 a.m.
Where: Virtual meeting
Info: Jason Zacher at 864-239-3718 or [email protected].
January 12
HR Concerns for Small Business Owners
What: In this workshop, owners or managers of a small business will learn rules, regulations and best practices in areas including HR, compliance and employee benefits.
When: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Webinar
Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].
January 13
Let’s Talk Series
What: In this Infinity Marketing Let’s Talk webinar, social media strategist Shannon Kohn and senior media specialist Kendall Nicholson will discuss influencer marketing.
When: 11 a.m.-noon
Where: Webinar
Info: Register here.
January 14
Digital Marketing: Targeting Local Business
What: In this workshop, you’ll learn Piedmont SCORE’s top tips to strengthen your online presence, including the importance of having your business show up in local search results and how you can leverage online reviews to attract more customers. Also, they will show you ways you can use different types of paid ad strategies to get in front of more of your targeted customers.
When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Webinar
Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].