Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate.

January 8

What: This is a Greer Chamber networking lunch event.

When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Greer City Hall, 301 E. Poinsett St., Greer.

Info: $10 per Greer Chamber member, $15 per non-member; Nikki Crabtree Huber at [email protected].

What: This committee is open to any Greenville Chamber member interested in the legislative process at the local, state and federal levels of government and how legislation often impacts your business. This virtual meeting will discuss the state budget and outlook for 2021.

When: 8:30-10 a.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Jason Zacher at 864-239-3718 or [email protected].

January 12

What: In this workshop, owners or managers of a small business will learn rules, regulations and best practices in areas including HR, compliance and employee benefits.

When: 6-8 p.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].

January 13

What: In this Infinity Marketing Let’s Talk webinar, social media strategist Shannon Kohn and senior media specialist Kendall Nicholson will discuss influencer marketing.

When: 11 a.m.-noon

Where: Webinar

Info: Register here.

January 14

What: In this workshop, you’ll learn Piedmont SCORE’s top tips to strengthen your online presence, including the importance of having your business show up in local search results and how you can leverage online reviews to attract more customers. Also, they will show you ways you can use different types of paid ad strategies to get in front of more of your targeted customers.

When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].