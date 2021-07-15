Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate July 16-22

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate, July 16-22.

July 16

What: This informal networking event is hosted by Shannon Sears of WCTEL, Tim Hall of the city of Abbeville and Susan Jackson from the Office of Congressman Jeff Duncan. The event will feature a roundtable discussion about issues of local interest in Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens and Anderson counties.

9-10 a.m. Where: WCTEL Office, 233 Hwy. 28 Bypass, Abbeville

WCTEL Office, 233 Hwy. 28 Bypass, Abbeville Info: Free to attend; registration is required; Dean Hybl at 864-283-0346 or dhybl@tenatthetop.org.

July 19

What: This workshop will feature remarks from James Bennett of Upstate Home Care Solutions, followed by a moderated panel discussion that will cover a range of topics relating to transportation options for seniors and ways they may continue to drive safely for as long as possible.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Senior Action, 3715 E. North St., Greenville

Senior Action, 3715 E. North St., Greenville Info: Justine Allen at 864-283-0346.

July 20

What: Join the Fountain Inn Chamber for this evening networking event.

5:30-7:30 p.m. Where: J Peters Grill & Bar, 111 N. Main St., Fountain Inn

J Peters Grill & Bar, 111 N. Main St., Fountain Inn Info: Call 864-862-2586.

July 21

What: Join the Greer Chamber in downtown Greer for coffee and networking.

8:30-9:30 a.m. Where: Dove Light Photography, 118 Victoria St., Suite 204, Greer

Dove Light Photography, 118 Victoria St., Suite 204, Greer Info: Free for Greer Chamber members; registration is required; Shannon Hansen at shannon@greerchamber.com.

What: Meet fellow Greenville Chamber members and learn how to maximize face-to-face opportunities at this structured networking event.

8:30-9:45 a.m. Where: Hyatt Place Downtown, 128 E. Broad St., Greenville

Hyatt Place Downtown, 128 E. Broad St., Greenville Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.

What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Virtual meeting and in-person at Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville

Virtual meeting and in-person at Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.

What: For anyone looking for business leads.

Noon-1 p.m. Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin

Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin Info: The Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323.

July 22

What: The Greer Chamber, OneSpartanburg Inc. and CommunityWorks have teamed up to present this event. During the webinar, Grow with Google speaker and trainer Demming Bass will teach attendees how to create or claim your business profile on Google, manage your business info across Google Search and Maps, and use Google My Business to connect with potential customers.

9-10 a.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Free to attend; Jonna Turner at jturner@spartanburgchamber.com; register here.