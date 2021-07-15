Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate July 16-22

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate, July 16-22.
July 16
TATT Reconnect
- What: This informal networking event is hosted by Shannon Sears of WCTEL, Tim Hall of the city of Abbeville and Susan Jackson from the Office of Congressman Jeff Duncan. The event will feature a roundtable discussion about issues of local interest in Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens and Anderson counties.
- When: 9-10 a.m.
- Where: WCTEL Office, 233 Hwy. 28 Bypass, Abbeville
- Info: Free to attend; registration is required; Dean Hybl at 864-283-0346 or dhybl@tenatthetop.org.
July 19
Senior Issues Group and Upstate Mobility Alliance Panel Lunch & Learn
- What: This workshop will feature remarks from James Bennett of Upstate Home Care Solutions, followed by a moderated panel discussion that will cover a range of topics relating to transportation options for seniors and ways they may continue to drive safely for as long as possible.
- When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: Senior Action, 3715 E. North St., Greenville
- Info: Justine Allen at 864-283-0346.
July 20
Business After Hours
- What: Join the Fountain Inn Chamber for this evening networking event.
- When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Where: J Peters Grill & Bar, 111 N. Main St., Fountain Inn
- Info: Call 864-862-2586.
July 21
Greer Means Business
- What: Join the Greer Chamber in downtown Greer for coffee and networking.
- When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Where: Dove Light Photography, 118 Victoria St., Suite 204, Greer
- Info: Free for Greer Chamber members; registration is required; Shannon Hansen at shannon@greerchamber.com.
Coffee & Connections
- What: Meet fellow Greenville Chamber members and learn how to maximize face-to-face opportunities at this structured networking event.
- When: 8:30-9:45 a.m.
- Where: Hyatt Place Downtown, 128 E. Broad St., Greenville
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.
Links Group #4
- What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.
- When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting and in-person at Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.
Leads Group
- What: For anyone looking for business leads.
- When: Noon-1 p.m.
- Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin
- Info: The Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323.
July 22
Google Series: Getting Your Business on Google Search and Maps
- What: The Greer Chamber, OneSpartanburg Inc. and CommunityWorks have teamed up to present this event. During the webinar, Grow with Google speaker and trainer Demming Bass will teach attendees how to create or claim your business profile on Google, manage your business info across Google Search and Maps, and use Google My Business to connect with potential customers.
- When: 9-10 a.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Free to attend; Jonna Turner at jturner@spartanburgchamber.com; register here.
The Million Dollar Marketer’s Roadmap- How to Build a Solid Digital Marketing Foundation
- What: Join Bryan Caplan, host of Bigger Better Biz on YouTube, as he guides you through the tips, tricks and strategies used by million-dollar marketers every day to grow their brands.
- When: 1-2 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.