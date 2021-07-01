Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate July 2-8

Greenville Networking

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate, July 2-8.

July 7

Leads Group

  • What: For anyone looking for business leads.
  • When: Noon-1 p.m.
  • Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin
  • Info: The Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323.

July 8

  • What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing in industrial industries.
  • When: 8:30-9:45 a.m.
  • Where: Both virtual and in-person.
  • Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org for location.
