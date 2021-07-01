Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate July 2-8

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate, July 2-8.
July 7
Leads Group
- What: For anyone looking for business leads.
- When: Noon-1 p.m.
- Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin
- Info: The Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323.
July 8
Links Industrial
- What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing in industrial industries.
- When: 8:30-9:45 a.m.
- Where: Both virtual and in-person.
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org for location.