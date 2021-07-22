Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate July 23-29

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate, July 23-29.

July 23

During this event, Upstate Mobility Alliance director Michael Hildebrand and co-chairs Keith Scott and Leesa Owens will speak on the topic, “Mobility in the Upstate.” When: 9-10 a.m.

9-10 a.m. Where: Park 37 Community Room, 250 Executive Center Drive, Greenville

Park 37 Community Room, 250 Executive Center Drive, Greenville Info: Dean Hybl at 864-283-0346 or dhybl@tenatthetop.org.

July 27

Join the Greer Chamber in Taylors for an hour of connection and networking. When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

8:30-9:30 a.m. Where: First Reliance Bank, 2801-B Wade Hampton Blvd., Taylors

First Reliance Bank, 2801-B Wade Hampton Blvd., Taylors Info: Free for Greer Chamber members; registration is required; Shannon Hansen at shannon@greerchamber.com.

Join the Fountain Inn Chamber for this morning networking event. Attendees are encouraged to bring sanitary products to donate to The Homeless Period Project. When: 8:30-9:30 p.m.

8:30-9:30 p.m. Where: Steam Coffee & Cream, 113 S. Main St. A, Fountain Inn

Steam Coffee & Cream, 113 S. Main St. A, Fountain Inn Info: Fountain Inn Chamber at 864-862-2586.

This committee is open to all Greenville Chamber members interested in environmental issues and how such issues can impact your business. When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

8:30-9:30 a.m. Where: ReWa Water Discovery Lab, 561 Mauldin Road, Greenville

ReWa Water Discovery Lab, 561 Mauldin Road, Greenville Info: Nikki Huber at nhuber@greenvillechamber.org.

During this virtual meeting, the topic, “Get Your Local Business on Google Search and Maps” will be discussed. When: 10-10:45 a.m.

10-10:45 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Rionne Ridgeway at rridgeway@greenvillechamber.org.

In this webinar, lead generation expert Mike Corso will teach the art of building a list and utilize LinkedIn to leverage your business. When: 1-2 p.m.

1-2 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

July 28

At this event, attendees will have an opportunity to learn more about Dantherm Cooling. When: 7:30-9 a.m.

7:30-9 a.m. Where: Dantherm Cooling, 671 Springfield Road, Spartanburg

Dantherm Cooling, 671 Springfield Road, Spartanburg Info: Jonna Turner at jturner@onespartanburginc.com.

This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing. When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.

July 29

The Greer Chamber, OneSpartanburg Inc. and CommunityWorks have teamed up to present this event. During the webinar, Grow with Google speaker and trainer Demming Bass will teach attendees how to reach customers online with Google and get your local business on Google Search and Maps. When: 9-10 a.m.

9-10 a.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Free to attend; Jonna Turner at jturner@spartanburgchamber.com; register here.

In this session, presented by SEO expert Sherry Bonelli, you’ll learn some of the most important local SEO strategies you need to help your website rank higher on Google and other search engines. When: 1-2 p.m.

1-2 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.