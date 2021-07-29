Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate July 30-Aug. 5

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate, July 30-Aug. 5.
August 3
Making the Leap to Entrepreneurship – Is the Right Time Now?
- What: During this webinar, startup enthusiast, professor of entrepreneurship and author of “Quit to Start” Allen Clary will cover all of the major types of startups and which ones are structurally able to deliver on wealth and freedom one day.
- When: 1-2 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.
Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering Celebration Night
- What: This event will feature a catered Industry and Education Leader’s reception beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Champions Club at Fluor Field. It will also feature a moderated panel discussion on the topic, “How To Prepare Students For Tomorrow’s AM&E Opportunities.” Speakers will include Knudt Flor of BMW Manufacturing, Keith Miller of Greenville Technical College, Dave Stafford of Michelin North America and Peter Fehl of Hubbell. The panel will be moderated by Alex Estevez of Accel Partners.
- When: 5:30-9:30 p.m.
- Where: Fluor Field, 945 S. Main St., Greenville
- Info: Register here.
August 4
Leads Group
- What: For anyone looking for business leads.
- When: Noon-1 p.m.
- Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin
- Info: The Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323.
August 5
Links Group #1
- What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.
- When: 8:45 a.m.-10 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting and in-person at Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.
Home-Based Business Ownership – Is It the Next Step in Your Career?
- What: In this session, Jania Bailey of FranNet will discuss the advantages of a home-based business, which home-based categories are booming and how to evaluate if a home-based business is a right fit for you and if so, which one.
- When: 1-2 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.
Basic Small Business Start-Up
- What: In this webinar, we will cover ways to start a business, raising money, marketing and sales, accounting tools and the basics of business planning.
- When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.