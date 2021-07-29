Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate July 30-Aug. 5

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate, July 30-Aug. 5.

August 3

During this webinar, startup enthusiast, professor of entrepreneurship and author of “Quit to Start” Allen Clary will cover all of the major types of startups and which ones are structurally able to deliver on wealth and freedom one day. When: 1-2 p.m.

1-2 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

This event will feature a catered Industry and Education Leader’s reception beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Champions Club at Fluor Field. It will also feature a moderated panel discussion on the topic, “How To Prepare Students For Tomorrow’s AM&E Opportunities.” Speakers will include Knudt Flor of BMW Manufacturing, Keith Miller of Greenville Technical College, Dave Stafford of Michelin North America and Peter Fehl of Hubbell. The panel will be moderated by Alex Estevez of Accel Partners. When: 5:30-9:30 p.m.

5:30-9:30 p.m. Where: Fluor Field, 945 S. Main St., Greenville

Fluor Field, 945 S. Main St., Greenville Info: Register here.

August 4

For anyone looking for business leads. When: Noon-1 p.m.

Noon-1 p.m. Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin

Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin Info: The Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323.

August 5

This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing. When: 8:45 a.m.-10 a.m.

8:45 a.m.-10 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting and in-person at Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville

Virtual meeting and in-person at Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.

In this session, Jania Bailey of FranNet will discuss the advantages of a home-based business, which home-based categories are booming and how to evaluate if a home-based business is a right fit for you and if so, which one. When: 1-2 p.m.

1-2 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.