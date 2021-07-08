Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate July 9-15

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate, July 9-15.

July 13

What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.

This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing. When: 8:30-10 a.m.

8:30-10 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting and in-person at Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville

Virtual meeting and in-person at Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.

What: Grow With Google speaker and trainer Demming Bass will discuss the topic, “Reach Customers Online with Google.”

Grow With Google speaker and trainer Demming Bass will discuss the topic, “Reach Customers Online with Google.” When: 10-10:45 a.m.

10-10:45 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Rionne Ridgeway at rridgeway@greenvillechamber.org.

What: Join the Travelers Rest Chamber for its monthly membership luncheon. During this event, Jenni Stone of HR Shield will speak about the topic, “Unconscious Bias.”

Join the Travelers Rest Chamber for its monthly membership luncheon. During this event, Jenni Stone of HR Shield will speak about the topic, “Unconscious Bias.” When: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.

11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Green Valley Country Club, 225 Green Valley Road, Greenville

Green Valley Country Club, 225 Green Valley Road, Greenville Info: $15 per person.

July 14

What: Join the Greer Chamber for coffee at this morning networking event.

Join the Greer Chamber for coffee at this morning networking event. When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

8:30-9:30 a.m. Where: Rigsby’s Smoked Burgers, Wings & Grill, 441 The Parkway, Greer

Rigsby’s Smoked Burgers, Wings & Grill, 441 The Parkway, Greer Info: Free for Greer Chamber members and guests; registration is required; Shannon Hansen at shannon@greerchamber.com.

What: This workshop will guide applicants through the process, with panelists to include past Hughes Investments Elevate Upstate Grant winners.

This workshop will guide applicants through the process, with panelists to include past Hughes Investments Elevate Upstate Grant winners. When: 1:30-3 p.m.

1:30-3 p.m. Where: Ten at the Top, Park 37 Community Room, 250 Executive Center Drive, Greenville

Ten at the Top, Park 37 Community Room, 250 Executive Center Drive, Greenville Info: Dean Hybl at 864-283-0346 or dhybl@tenatthetop.org.

July 15

What: Join OneSpartanburg Inc. on the campus of Spartanburg Community College to hear from the new SCC president Michael Mikota. He will speak about the new tuition-free initiative and other college updates.

Join OneSpartanburg Inc. on the campus of Spartanburg Community College to hear from the new SCC president Michael Mikota. He will speak about the new tuition-free initiative and other college updates. When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

8:30-9:30 a.m. Where: Spartanburg Community College, Terhune Building, Commissioner’s Dining Room , 107 Community College Drive, Spartanburg

Spartanburg Community College, Terhune Building, Commissioner’s Dining Room 107 Community College Drive, Spartanburg Info: Free per OneSpartanburg Inc. member, $10 per non-member; Jonna Turner at jturner@onespartanburginc.com.

What: The Greer Chamber, OneSpartanburg Inc. and CommunityWorks have teamed up to present this event. During the webinar, Grow with Google speaker and trainer Demming Bass will teach attendees how to create a free Google My Business profile and how to engage with customers; improve your website’s visibility in Google’s organic search results, on all devices; implement simple, but effective, best practices for content marketing, social media marketing, and email marketing; and advertise your business through Google via Smart Campaigns.

The Greer Chamber, OneSpartanburg Inc. and CommunityWorks have teamed up to present this event. During the webinar, Grow with Google speaker and trainer Demming Bass will teach attendees how to create a free Google My Business profile and how to engage with customers; improve your website’s visibility in Google’s organic search results, on all devices; implement simple, but effective, best practices for content marketing, social media marketing, and email marketing; and advertise your business through Google via Smart Campaigns. When: 9-10 a.m.

9-10 a.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Free to attend; Jonna Turner at jturner@spartanburgchamber.com; register here.

What: In this webinar, SCORE mentor Jasmine Powers will show you five ways to get control of your content marketing for attracting clients and positioning your brand.

In this webinar, SCORE mentor Jasmine Powers will show you five ways to get control of your content marketing for attracting clients and positioning your brand. When: 1-2 p.m.

1-2 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

What: This virtual event will feature guest speaker Emily Felt, Duke Energy director of state energy policy.

This virtual event will feature guest speaker Emily Felt, Duke Energy director of state energy policy. When: 3-4 p.m.

3-4 p.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Register here.