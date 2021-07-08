Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate July 9-15

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate, July 9-15.
July 13
Links Group #3
- What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.
- When: 8:30-10 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting and in-person at Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.
Community Matters
- What: Grow With Google speaker and trainer Demming Bass will discuss the topic, “Reach Customers Online with Google.”
- When: 10-10:45 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Rionne Ridgeway at rridgeway@greenvillechamber.org.
July 2021 Membership Luncheon
- What: Join the Travelers Rest Chamber for its monthly membership luncheon. During this event, Jenni Stone of HR Shield will speak about the topic, “Unconscious Bias.”
- When: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: Green Valley Country Club, 225 Green Valley Road, Greenville
- Info: $15 per person.
July 14
Pelham Power Hour
- What: Join the Greer Chamber for coffee at this morning networking event.
- When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Where: Rigsby’s Smoked Burgers, Wings & Grill, 441 The Parkway, Greer
- Info: Free for Greer Chamber members and guests; registration is required; Shannon Hansen at shannon@greerchamber.com.
Hughes Investments Elevate Upstate Grant Workshop
- What: This workshop will guide applicants through the process, with panelists to include past Hughes Investments Elevate Upstate Grant winners.
- When: 1:30-3 p.m.
- Where: Ten at the Top, Park 37 Community Room, 250 Executive Center Drive, Greenville
- Info: Dean Hybl at 864-283-0346 or dhybl@tenatthetop.org.
July 15
Caffeinated Conversations
- What: Join OneSpartanburg Inc. on the campus of Spartanburg Community College to hear from the new SCC president Michael Mikota. He will speak about the new tuition-free initiative and other college updates.
- When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Where: Spartanburg Community College, Terhune Building, Commissioner’s Dining Room, 107 Community College Drive, Spartanburg
- Info: Free per OneSpartanburg Inc. member, $10 per non-member; Jonna Turner at jturner@onespartanburginc.com.
Google Series: Reach Companies Online with Google
- What: The Greer Chamber, OneSpartanburg Inc. and CommunityWorks have teamed up to present this event. During the webinar, Grow with Google speaker and trainer Demming Bass will teach attendees how to create a free Google My Business profile and how to engage with customers; improve your website’s visibility in Google’s organic search results, on all devices; implement simple, but effective, best practices for content marketing, social media marketing, and email marketing; and advertise your business through Google via Smart Campaigns.
- When: 9-10 a.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Free to attend; Jonna Turner at jturner@spartanburgchamber.com; register here.
Attract Clients and Position Your Brand with Content Marketing
- What: In this webinar, SCORE mentor Jasmine Powers will show you five ways to get control of your content marketing for attracting clients and positioning your brand.
- When: 1-2 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.
TATT CHAT
- What: This virtual event will feature guest speaker Emily Felt, Duke Energy director of state energy policy.
- When: 3-4 p.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Register here.
Business Fair 2021
- What: Join the Greenville Chamber for a business fair at Haywood Mall to mix and mingle with the public and increase visibility. Reserve a table for your business to give away swag and other materials to reach out to your audience.
- When: 3-7 p.m.
- Where: Haywood Mall, 700 Haywood Road, Greenville
- Info: $250 per member exhibitor, $500 per non-member table sponsor; Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.