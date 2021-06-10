Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate June 11-17

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate, June 11-17.

June 11

What: This committee is open to any Greenville Chamber member interested in the legislative process at the local, state and federal levels of government and, more specifically, how legislation often impacts your business.

This committee is open to any Greenville Chamber member interested in the legislative process at the local, state and federal levels of government and, more specifically, how legislation often impacts your business. When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

8:30-9:30 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Jason Zacher at jzacher@greenvillechamber.org.

What: Justin Benfield of Prisma Health System and Abby Russell of Spartanburg Regional Health System will discuss the topic, “Update from Upstate Health Systems.”

Justin Benfield of Prisma Health System and Abby Russell of Spartanburg Regional Health System will discuss the topic, “Update from Upstate Health Systems.” When: 9-10 a.m.

9-10 a.m. Where: Park 37 Community Room, 250 Executive Center Drive, Greenville.

Park 37 Community Room, 250 Executive Center Drive, Greenville. Info: Dean Hybl at 864-283-0346 or dhybl@tenatthetop.org; register here.

Sustainability Lunch and Learn

What: The event will feature Furman University vice president for academic affairs and provost Ken Peterson and Shi Institute executive director Wes Dripps.

The event will feature Furman University vice president for academic affairs and provost Ken Peterson and Shi Institute executive director Wes Dripps. When: Noon-2 p.m.

Noon-2 p.m. Where: Contact the BMW Charity Pro-Am tournament office for location.

Contact the BMW Charity Pro-Am tournament office for location. Info: A limited number of sponsorships for this event are still available; call 864-297-1660.

What: This event is a tasting tour of Simpsonville’s downtown shops and local businesses. Ticket holders will enjoy craft brews, local food and live music. This year’s route will feature more than 25 businesses pouring 2-ounce samples of local, craft and seasonal brews.

This event is a tasting tour of Simpsonville’s downtown shops and local businesses. Ticket holders will enjoy craft brews, local food and live music. This year’s route will feature more than 25 businesses pouring 2-ounce samples of local, craft and seasonal brews. When: 6-10 p.m.

6-10 p.m. Where: Downtown Simpsonville

Downtown Simpsonville Info: $25 per person through 5:59 p.m. on June 8 and $40 per person from June 9 to June 11 per regular ticket, $45 per person through 5:59 p.m. on June 8 and $60 per person from June 9 to June 11 per VIP ticket; Simpsonville Area Chamber of Commerce at 864-963-3781 or info@simpsonvillechamber.com.

June 15

What: Join the Mauldin Chamber for a morning meeting to welcome its new members and share a light breakfast.

Join the Mauldin Chamber for a morning meeting to welcome its new members and share a light breakfast. When: 7:30-9:30 a.m.

7:30-9:30 a.m. Where: Mauldin Chamber, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin.

Mauldin Chamber, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin. Info: Call the Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323.

What: In this webinar, we will cover ways to start a business, raising money, marketing and sales, accounting tools and the basics of business planning.

In this webinar, we will cover ways to start a business, raising money, marketing and sales, accounting tools and the basics of business planning. When: 10 a.m.-noon

10 a.m.-noon Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

June 16

What: Join the Greer Chamber for coffee at this morning networking event.

Join the Greer Chamber for coffee at this morning networking event. When: 8-9 a.m.

8-9 a.m. Where: Countybank, 3431 Pelham Road, Greenville.

Countybank, 3431 Pelham Road, Greenville. Info: Free for Greer Chamber members and guests; Shannon Hansen at shannon@greerchamber.com.

What: This event features news, videos, insights, a major economic development announcement and comments by leaders from across the state. Invited guests include Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, Sen. Tim Scott, Sen. Lindsey Graham, U.S. Rep. William Timmons and S.C. Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt.

This event features news, videos, insights, a major economic development announcement and comments by leaders from across the state. Invited guests include Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, Sen. Tim Scott, Sen. Lindsey Graham, U.S. Rep. William Timmons and S.C. Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. When: 10-10:45 a.m.

10-10:45 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Free to attend; limited to 250 participants; register here.

What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.

This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing. When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.

What: For anyone looking for business leads.

For anyone looking for business leads. When: Noon-1 p.m.

Noon-1 p.m. Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin

Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin Info: The Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323.

What: Join the Mauldin Chamber for this evening networking event.

Join the Mauldin Chamber for this evening networking event. When: 5-7 p.m.

5-7 p.m. Where: Modern Roofing LLC, 8927 Augusta Road, Pelzer.

Modern Roofing LLC, 8927 Augusta Road, Pelzer. Info: Call the Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323.

June 17

What: This writing workshop will take you from listing your product or service features to having developed a complete sales presentation, ready to put into practice the very next day.

This writing workshop will take you from listing your product or service features to having developed a complete sales presentation, ready to put into practice the very next day. When: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.