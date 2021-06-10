Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate June 11-17

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate, June 11-17.
June 11
Business Advocacy Committee Meeting
- What: This committee is open to any Greenville Chamber member interested in the legislative process at the local, state and federal levels of government and, more specifically, how legislation often impacts your business.
- When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Jason Zacher at jzacher@greenvillechamber.org.
TATT Reconnect
- What: Justin Benfield of Prisma Health System and Abby Russell of Spartanburg Regional Health System will discuss the topic, “Update from Upstate Health Systems.”
- When: 9-10 a.m.
- Where: Park 37 Community Room, 250 Executive Center Drive, Greenville.
- Info: Dean Hybl at 864-283-0346 or dhybl@tenatthetop.org; register here.
Sustainability Lunch and Learn
- What: The event will feature Furman University vice president for academic affairs and provost Ken Peterson and Shi Institute executive director Wes Dripps.
- When: Noon-2 p.m.
- Where: Contact the BMW Charity Pro-Am tournament office for location.
- Info: A limited number of sponsorships for this event are still available; call 864-297-1660.
Sippin’ In Simpsonville’s Summer Beer Tasting
- What: This event is a tasting tour of Simpsonville’s downtown shops and local businesses. Ticket holders will enjoy craft brews, local food and live music. This year’s route will feature more than 25 businesses pouring 2-ounce samples of local, craft and seasonal brews.
- When: 6-10 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Simpsonville
- Info: $25 per person through 5:59 p.m. on June 8 and $40 per person from June 9 to June 11 per regular ticket, $45 per person through 5:59 p.m. on June 8 and $60 per person from June 9 to June 11 per VIP ticket; Simpsonville Area Chamber of Commerce at 864-963-3781 or info@simpsonvillechamber.com.
June 15
Morning Meet and Greet
- What: Join the Mauldin Chamber for a morning meeting to welcome its new members and share a light breakfast.
- When: 7:30-9:30 a.m.
- Where: Mauldin Chamber, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin.
- Info: Call the Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323.
Basic Small Business Start Up
- What: In this webinar, we will cover ways to start a business, raising money, marketing and sales, accounting tools and the basics of business planning.
- When: 10 a.m.-noon
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.
June 16
Pelham Power Hour
- What: Join the Greer Chamber for coffee at this morning networking event.
- When: 8-9 a.m.
- Where: Countybank, 3431 Pelham Road, Greenville.
- Info: Free for Greer Chamber members and guests; Shannon Hansen at shannon@greerchamber.com.
2021 GADC Virtual Annual Meeting
- What: This event features news, videos, insights, a major economic development announcement and comments by leaders from across the state. Invited guests include Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, Sen. Tim Scott, Sen. Lindsey Graham, U.S. Rep. William Timmons and S.C. Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt.
- When: 10-10:45 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Free to attend; limited to 250 participants; register here.
Links Group #4
- What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.
- When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.
Leads Group
- What: For anyone looking for business leads.
- When: Noon-1 p.m.
- Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin
- Info: The Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323.
Business After Hours
- What: Join the Mauldin Chamber for this evening networking event.
- When: 5-7 p.m.
- Where: Modern Roofing LLC, 8927 Augusta Road, Pelzer.
- Info: Call the Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323.
June 17
Sales Training Bootcamp
- What: This writing workshop will take you from listing your product or service features to having developed a complete sales presentation, ready to put into practice the very next day.
- When: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.
Connect with Customers and Manage Your Business Remotely
- What: In this webinar, discover Google Workspace tools that may help you work and manage your small business remotely.
- When: 2-3:30 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.