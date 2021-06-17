Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate June 18-24

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate, June 18-24.
Featured Event: June 30
Business on Tap
- What: Join the Upstate Business Journal for this monthly networking event in a relaxed atmosphere.
- When: 5:30-7 p.m.
- Where: Servus Beirgarten, 109 W. Trade St., Simpsonville.
- Info: Free to attend; first drink is provided.
June 18
TATT Reconnect
- What: During this event, Ann Angermeier of the Upstate Workforce Board, Mike Forrester of Spartanburg Community College and Wendy Walden of Greenville Technical College will discuss the topic, “Workforce in the Upstate – Special Focus on Skilled Trades & Manufacturing.”
- When: 9-10 a.m.
- Where: Park 37 Community Room, 250 Executive Center Drive, Greenville.
- Info: Dean Hybl at 864-283-0346 or dhybl@tenatthetop.org; register here.
June 22
Taylors Talks Business
- What: Join the Greer Chamber in Taylors for an hour of connection and networking.
- When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Where: First Reliance Bank, 2801-B Wade Hampton Blvd., Taylors.
- Info: Free for Greer Chamber members; Shannon Hansen at shannon@greerchamber.com.
Community Matters
- What: Robyn Knox, an independent certified coach, trainer and speaker with The John Maxwell Team, will speak on the topic, “The Burnout Crisis in Today’s Workplace.”
- When: 10-10:45 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Rionne Ridgeway at rridgeway@greenvillechamber.org.
What’s My Business Worth?
- What: In this webinar True North Retirement Advisors CEO Ashley Micciche will walk the audience step-by-step through the valuation process using a free tool that may allow business owners to accurately estimate the value of their company.
- When: 1-2 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.
June 23
Links Group #2
- What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.
- When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.
June 24
TATT CHAT
- What: During this event, Bon Secours Wellness Arena general manager Beth Paul will speak.
- When: 3-4 p.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Register here.