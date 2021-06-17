Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate June 18-24

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate, June 18-24.

Featured Event: June 30

Business on Tap

What: Join the Upstate Business Journal for this monthly networking event in a relaxed atmosphere.

Join the Upstate Business Journal for this monthly networking event in a relaxed atmosphere. When: 5:30-7 p.m.

5:30-7 p.m. Where: Servus Beirgarten, 109 W. Trade St., Simpsonville.

Servus Beirgarten, 109 W. Trade St., Simpsonville. Info: Free to attend; first drink is provided.

June 18

What: During this event, Ann Angermeier of the Upstate Workforce Board, Mike Forrester of Spartanburg Community College and Wendy Walden of Greenville Technical College will discuss the topic, “Workforce in the Upstate – Special Focus on Skilled Trades & Manufacturing.”

During this event, Ann Angermeier of the Upstate Workforce Board, Mike Forrester of Spartanburg Community College and Wendy Walden of Greenville Technical College will discuss the topic, “Workforce in the Upstate – Special Focus on Skilled Trades & Manufacturing.” When: 9-10 a.m.

9-10 a.m. Where: Park 37 Community Room, 250 Executive Center Drive, Greenville.

Park 37 Community Room, 250 Executive Center Drive, Greenville. Info: Dean Hybl at 864-283-0346 or dhybl@tenatthetop.org; register here.

June 22

What: Join the Greer Chamber in Taylors for an hour of connection and networking.

Join the Greer Chamber in Taylors for an hour of connection and networking. When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

8:30-9:30 a.m. Where: First Reliance Bank, 2801-B Wade Hampton Blvd., Taylors.

First Reliance Bank, 2801-B Wade Hampton Blvd., Taylors. Info: Free for Greer Chamber members; Shannon Hansen at shannon@greerchamber.com.

What: Robyn Knox, an independent certified coach, trainer and speaker with The John Maxwell Team, will speak on the topic, “The Burnout Crisis in Today’s Workplace.”

Robyn Knox, an independent certified coach, trainer and speaker with The John Maxwell Team, will speak on the topic, “The Burnout Crisis in Today’s Workplace.” When: 10-10:45 a.m.

10-10:45 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Rionne Ridgeway at rridgeway@greenvillechamber.org.

What: In this webinar True North Retirement Advisors CEO Ashley Micciche will walk the audience step-by-step through the valuation process using a free tool that may allow business owners to accurately estimate the value of their company.

In this webinar True North Retirement Advisors CEO Ashley Micciche will walk the audience step-by-step through the valuation process using a free tool that may allow business owners to accurately estimate the value of their company. When: 1-2 p.m.

1-2 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

June 23

What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.

This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing. When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.

June 24