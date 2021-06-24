Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate June 25 -July 1

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate, June 25-July 1.
Featured Event: June 30
Business on Tap
- What: Join the Upstate Business Journal for this monthly networking event in a relaxed atmosphere.
- When: 5:30-7 p.m.
- Where: Servus Beirgarten, 109 W. Trade St., Simpsonville.
- Info: Free to attend; first drink is provided.
June 25
Active Shooter Training
- What: This training is offered in two sessions, one from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the other from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will teach attendees how to recognize a potential developing threat and discover how an incidence of violence may be prevented entirely by taking timely action; experience “stress inoculation” when you’re introduced to what an active shooter event may sound like; develop the critical thinking skills necessary to maintaining calm in life-threatening situations; use nearby objects and your environment to create a plan for survival and understand your role as ‘first’ first responder until police and EMTs arrive.
- When: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Where: Employers Network, 1004 S. Pine St., Spartanburg.
- Info: $179 per person; Hank Hyatt at 864-239-3714 or hhyatt@greenvillechamber.org.
TATT Reconnect
- What: During this event, Todd Horne of Clayton Homes and Mark McKinney of Cintas will discuss the topic, “Continued Growth in Spartanburg.”
- When: 9-10 a.m.
- Where: Hub City Bookshop, 186 W. Main St., Spartanburg.
- Info: Dean Hybl at 864-283-0346 or dhybl@tenatthetop.org; register here.
June 28
Successful Small Business Pricing Strategies
- What: This webinar will discuss how to price your goods or services in a way that can cover your costs, ensure profitability and ensure continuous business operations.
- When: 2-4 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.
June 29
Voice of Business Brunch
- What: Join us for the first in-person Voice of Business event since COVID-19. During this event, GSP president and CEO Dave Edwards will provide an overview of the airport’s future expansion and growth plans.
- When: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Where: Contact Jonna Turner for location.
- Info: Jonna Turner at jturner@onespartanburginc.com.
SYP n’ Savor
- What: Join SYP for our first in-person event of the year, which will feature an interactive presentation and networking over cocktails and appetizers.
- When: 6-7:30 p.m.
- Where: AC Hotel by Marriott Spartanburg, 225 W. Main St., Spartanburg.
- Info: Free for SYP members, $10 per non-member.
July 1
Links Group #1
- What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.
- When: 8:45-10 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting or in-person at Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville.
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.
Power Branding – Getting and Keeping Your Next Customer
- What: In this webinar, personal and business branding expert Ramon Ray will share his key strategies for building a strong brand, which may get customers coming to you and cause them to want to buy again and refer others to you.
- When: 1-3 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.