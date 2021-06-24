Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate June 25 -July 1

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate, June 25-July 1.

Featured Event: June 30

Business on Tap

Join the Upstate Business Journal for this monthly networking event in a relaxed atmosphere. When: 5:30-7 p.m.

5:30-7 p.m. Where: Servus Beirgarten, 109 W. Trade St., Simpsonville.

Servus Beirgarten, 109 W. Trade St., Simpsonville. Info: Free to attend; first drink is provided.

June 25

This training is offered in two sessions, one from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the other from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will teach attendees how to recognize a potential developing threat and discover how an incidence of violence may be prevented entirely by taking timely action; experience “stress inoculation” when you’re introduced to what an active shooter event may sound like; develop the critical thinking skills necessary to maintaining calm in life-threatening situations; use nearby objects and your environment to create a plan for survival and understand your role as ‘first’ first responder until police and EMTs arrive. When: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Where: Employers Network, 1004 S. Pine St., Spartanburg.

Employers Network, 1004 S. Pine St., Spartanburg. Info: $179 per person; Hank Hyatt at 864-239-3714 or hhyatt@greenvillechamber.org.

During this event, Todd Horne of Clayton Homes and Mark McKinney of Cintas will discuss the topic, “Continued Growth in Spartanburg.” When: 9-10 a.m.

9-10 a.m. Where: Hub City Bookshop, 186 W. Main St., Spartanburg.

Hub City Bookshop, 186 W. Main St., Spartanburg. Info: Dean Hybl at 864-283-0346 or dhybl@tenatthetop.org; register here.

June 28

This webinar will discuss how to price your goods or services in a way that can cover your costs, ensure profitability and ensure continuous business operations. When: 2-4 p.m.

2-4 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

June 29

Join us for the first in-person Voice of Business event since COVID-19. During this event, GSP president and CEO Dave Edwards will provide an overview of the airport’s future expansion and growth plans. When: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Where: Contact Jonna Turner for location.

Contact Jonna Turner for location. Info: Jonna Turner at jturner@onespartanburginc.com.

Join SYP for our first in-person event of the year, which will feature an interactive presentation and networking over cocktails and appetizers. When: 6-7:30 p.m.

6-7:30 p.m. Where: AC Hotel by Marriott Spartanburg, 225 W. Main St., Spartanburg.

AC Hotel by Marriott Spartanburg, 225 W. Main St., Spartanburg. Info: Free for SYP members, $10 per non-member.

July 1

This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing. When: 8:45-10 a.m.

8:45-10 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting or in-person at Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville.

Virtual meeting or in-person at Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville. Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.