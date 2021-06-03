Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate June 4-10

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate, June 4-10.

June 4

What: Join the Greer Chamber for this lunchtime networking event.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Greer City Hall, 301 E. Poinsett St., Greer.

Greer City Hall, 301 E. Poinsett St., Greer. Info: $10 per Greer Chamber member, $15 per non-member; masks will be required for entering City Hall but not when seated at a table; registration is required; email Shannon Hansen at shannon@greerchamber.com.

June 8

What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.

8:30-10 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.

What: During this virtual meeting, Beth Brotherton, communications and neighborhood relations director with the city of Greenville, will give an update on changes in the city that will impact the business community.

10-10:45 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Free to attend; Rionne Ridgeway at rridgeway@greenvillechamber.org.

What: Join the Travelers Rest Chamber for its monthly membership luncheon. During this event, Steve Borklund of State Farm Insurance will speak.

11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Green Valley Country Club, 225 Green Valley Road, Greenville.

Green Valley Country Club, 225 Green Valley Road, Greenville. Info: $15 per person.

What: During this virtual meeting, get your first look at the Greenville Chamber with our investor relations team. You’ll learn all about the benefits and opportunities of becoming a Greenville Chamber member.

Noon-12:30 p.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Amy Albert at 864-239-3715 or aalbert@greenvillechamber.org.

June 9

What: Join the Greer Chamber for networking and coffee in downtown Greer.

8:30-9:30 a.m. Where: Hopper Financial, 110 W. Church St., Greer.

Hopper Financial, 110 W. Church St., Greer. Info: Free for Greer Chamber members and guests; Shannon Hansen at shannon@greerchamber.com.

What: In this webinar, Lindsey Breitwieser and Amanda Dempsey of Flourish will offer insight on Facebook business marketing for small businesses.

1-2 p.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Free to attend; register here.

What: Join the Mauldin Chamber for this evening networking event.

5:30-7:30 p.m. Where: Tato’s Pizzeria, 109 Miller Road, Mauldin.

Tato’s Pizzeria, 109 Miller Road, Mauldin. Info: Call the Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323.

What: In this webinar, Aaron Means of ACTIVATE Business Solutions will discuss what email marketing really is and isn’t, what it can do for your business and five easy steps to take to harness the power of the inbox.

6-8 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

June 10

What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing in industrial industries.

8:30-9:45 a.m. Where: Both virtual and in-person.

Both virtual and in-person. Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org for location.

What: This workshop focuses on content marketing as a subset of digital marketing, where business owners create editorial marketing pieces as a means of driving new leads.

11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

What: In this webinar, business coach Jennifer Dawn will discuss how to create a one-page business plan to guide the direction and growth of your company, eliminate distractions and begin working with focus and purpose, and how to take a step back and understand the scope and the strategy behind your tactics.

1-2:30 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.