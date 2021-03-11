Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate March 12-18

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate March 12-18.

March 12

This committee is open to any Greenville Chamber member interested in the legislative process at the local, state and federal levels of government and, more specifically, how legislation often impacts your business. When: 8:30-10 a.m.

8:30-10 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Jason Zacher at 864-239-3718 or [email protected] .

March 15

Join the Greenville Chamber for a program, application and selection process overview and hear Leadership Greenville graduates share their personal experiences during this virtual information session. When: Noon-12:45 p.m.

Noon-12:45 p.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Tami Miller at 864-239-3743 or [email protected] .

This is the first workshop in a three-part eCommerce workshop series. Ana Parra of the Women’s Business Center and program director at CommunityWorks will be the featured speaker. When: Noon-1 p.m.

Noon-1 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Register here.

March 16

This course will take you through the step-by-step process of developing a business plan. When: 6-8 p.m.

6-8 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected] .

March 17

Meet fellow Greenville Chamber members and learn how to maximize face-to-face opportunities at this structured networking event. When: 8:30-9:45 a.m.

8:30-9:45 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or [email protected] .

Join the Greer Chamber for this breakfast networking event. When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

8:30-9:30 a.m. Where: The Davenport, 230 Trade St., Greer.

The Davenport, 230 Trade St., Greer. Info: Free for Greer Chamber members and guests; masks are required; no refreshments provided; Nikki Crabtree Huber at [email protected] .

This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing. When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or [email protected] .

For anyone looking for business leads. When: 4-5 p.m.

4-5 p.m. Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin

Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin Info: The Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323.

March 18

This webinar, presented by certified SCORE mentor John Tile, will help you think about key questions to ask yourself, defining your vision/mission and developing goals/objectives to increase your chances of making your vision a reality. When: 2-4 p.m.

2-4 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected] .

