Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate March 12-18

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate March 12-18.
March 12
Advocacy Committee
- What: This committee is open to any Greenville Chamber member interested in the legislative process at the local, state and federal levels of government and, more specifically, how legislation often impacts your business.
- When: 8:30-10 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Jason Zacher at 864-239-3718 or [email protected].
March 15
Leadership Greenville Information Session
- What: Join the Greenville Chamber for a program, application and selection process overview and hear Leadership Greenville graduates share their personal experiences during this virtual information session.
- When: Noon-12:45 p.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Tami Miller at 864-239-3743 or [email protected].
Building Business Resiliency – eCommerce: Is It Right for You?
- What: This is the first workshop in a three-part eCommerce workshop series. Ana Parra of the Women’s Business Center and program director at CommunityWorks will be the featured speaker.
- When: Noon-1 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Register here.
March 16
Business Planning Workshop
- What: This course will take you through the step-by-step process of developing a business plan.
- When: 6-8 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].
March 17
Coffee & Connections
- What: Meet fellow Greenville Chamber members and learn how to maximize face-to-face opportunities at this structured networking event.
- When: 8:30-9:45 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or [email protected].
Handshakes and Hashbrowns
- What: Join the Greer Chamber for this breakfast networking event.
- When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Where: The Davenport, 230 Trade St., Greer.
- Info: Free for Greer Chamber members and guests; masks are required; no refreshments provided; Nikki Crabtree Huber at [email protected].
Links Group #4
- What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.
- When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or [email protected].
Leads Group
- What: For anyone looking for business leads.
- When: 4-5 p.m.
- Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin
- Info: The Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323.
March 18
How to Define Your Vision and Increase the Probability of Success
- What: This webinar, presented by certified SCORE mentor John Tile, will help you think about key questions to ask yourself, defining your vision/mission and developing goals/objectives to increase your chances of making your vision a reality.
- When: 2-4 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].
TATT CHATT
- What: This virtual event will feature the guest speaker, AnMed Health Behavioral Health Center program manager Dr. Michael Hedgecock.
- When: 3-4 p.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Register here.