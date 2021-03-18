Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate March 19-25

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate March 19-25.

March 19

What: This committee is open to any Greenville Chamber member interested in issues related to transportation and infrastructure. This meeting will focus on the topic, “S.C. Port Expansion and its Impact of the Upstate.”

8:30-10 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Jason Zacher at 864-239-3718 or [email protected] .

March 23

What: This committee is open to all Greenville Chamber members interested in environmental issues and how such issues can impact your business. This meeting’s topic is “Environmental Regulation and the Biden Administration.”

8:30-10 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Jason Zacher at 864-239-3718 or [email protected] .

What: Fifth Third Bank chief investment strategist Jeff Korzenik and Greenville Chamber senior vice president of economic competitiveness Hank Hyatt are sitting down to discuss the business case for using this talent pool and the best practices for hiring them.

10-10:45 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Rionne Ridgeway at 864-239-3756 or [email protected] .

What: Join OneSpartanburg Inc. to learn more about what the future holds for federal transportation and infrastructure efforts from Ed Mortimer with the U.S. Chamber.

10-11 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Free to attend; Jonna Turner at [email protected] .

What: The city of Greenville’s purchasing division is hosting a pitch session to find new professional service providers to do business with the city. Vendors are invited to give a brief presentation during the virtual event to promote their business to a target audience of city employees who buy goods and services. Each registered vendor will have a five-minute time slot to give a face-to-face virtual presentation. Supporting documents may be submitted after the event and will be distributed to city staff. This session is for target skilled trade vendors.

10 a.m.-noon Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Register here.

What: This webinar will focus on understanding the basics of small-business bankruptcy and discuss when it can help a business as well as how it works and consequences.

1-3 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected] .

March 24

What: Join Ten at the Top for a Northside Community update

10-11 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Register here.

What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or [email protected] .

March 25