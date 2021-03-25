Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate March 26-April 1

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate March 26-April 1.

March 30

The city of Greenville’s purchasing division is hosting a pitch session to find new professional service providers to do business with the city. Vendors are invited to give a brief presentation during the virtual event to promote their business to a target audience of city employees who buy goods and services. Each registered vendor will have a five-minute time slot to give a face-to-face virtual presentation. Supporting documents may be submitted after the event and will be distributed to city staff. This session is for maintenance, beautification, cleaning and landscaping vendors. When: 10 a.m.-noon

10 a.m.-noon Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Register here.

In this webinar, Michelle Y. Talbert, founder of Her Power Moves, will share the tools and strategies necessary for creating an ecosystem of mentees, peers and mentors and achieve success through the establishment and nurturing of these essential relationships. When: 1-3 p.m.

1-3 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org.

March 31

During this virtual meeting, Lorraine Simmons and Sheree Muse of AARP will discuss the AARP HomeFit Guide. When: 11 a.m.-noon

11 a.m.-noon Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Register here.

April 1

This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing. When: 8:45-10 a.m.

8:45-10 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.

This virtual event will feature a speaker who will be announced at a later date. When: 3-4 p.m.

3-4 p.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Register here.