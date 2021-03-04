Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate March 5-11

March 5
Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate March 5-11.
2021 Human Resources Law Update
- What: Join the Greenville Chamber for the annual HR Law Update, an educational and networking event for human resources managers, generalists and assistants.
- When: 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Where: Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive, Greenville and virtual meeting.
- Info: $305 per person; Hank Hyatt at 864-239-3714 or [email protected].
First Friday Luncheon
- What: Join the Greer Chamber for this lunchtime networking event.
- When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: Greer City Hall, 301 E. Poinsett St., Greer.
- Info: Registration and masks are required; $10 per Greer Chamber member, $15 per non-member; Nikki Crabtree Huber at [email protected].
March 9
Links Group #3
- What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing in industrial industries.
- When: 8:30-10 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or [email protected].
UEE Workshop
- What: This virtual meeting will feature Hunter Freeman and Doug Lineberry of Burr Forman LLP as they discuss “Conversations to Avoid IP Calamities.”
- When: 3-4 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Register here.
March 10
Pelham Power Breakfast
- What: Join the Greer Chamber for this breakfast networking event.
- When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Where: The Davenport, 230 Trade St., Greer.
- Info: Free for Greer Chamber members and guests; masks are required; no refreshments provided; Nikki Crabtree Huber at [email protected].
March 11
Links Industrial
- What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing in industrial industries.
- When: 8:45-10 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or [email protected].
Next Level Leadership Series
- What: During this virtual meeting, Marc A. Pitman of the Concord Leadership Group will discuss “The Surprising Gift of Doubt: Using uncertainty to become the exceptional leader you were meant to be.”
- When: 9-10:30 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: $35 per Leadership Greenville Class 47 member or alumni, $45 per person for general admission; Tami Miller at 864-239-3743 or [email protected].
Ask the CPA 2021 – Tax Advice for Your Small Business
- What: Certified CPA and small business tax expert Micah Fraim will answer your tax-related questions and concerns and offer tax advice you can implement throughout the year.
- When: 1-3 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].
Basic Small Business Start-Up
- What: This workshop will touch on the basics at a high level with suggestions about where and how you can learn more.
- When: 6-8 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].
SYP Social: Virtual Speed Networking
- What: This is a structured opportunity to virtually meet like-minded young professionals in the Spartanburg community.
- When: 7-8 p.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Jonna Turner at [email protected].