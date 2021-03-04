Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate March 5-11

March 5

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate March 5-11.

Join the Greenville Chamber for the annual HR Law Update, an educational and networking event for human resources managers, generalists and assistants. When: 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Where: Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive, Greenville and virtual meeting.

Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive, Greenville and virtual meeting. Info: $305 per person; Hank Hyatt at 864-239-3714 or [email protected] .

Join the Greer Chamber for this lunchtime networking event. When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Greer City Hall, 301 E. Poinsett St., Greer.

Greer City Hall, 301 E. Poinsett St., Greer. Info: Registration and masks are required; $10 per Greer Chamber member, $15 per non-member; Nikki Crabtree Huber at [email protected] .

March 9

This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing in industrial industries. When: 8:30-10 a.m.

8:30-10 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or [email protected] .

This virtual meeting will feature Hunter Freeman and Doug Lineberry of Burr Forman LLP as they discuss “Conversations to Avoid IP Calamities.” When: 3-4 p.m.

3-4 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Register here.

March 10

Join the Greer Chamber for this breakfast networking event. When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

8:30-9:30 a.m. Where: The Davenport, 230 Trade St., Greer.

The Davenport, 230 Trade St., Greer. Info: Free for Greer Chamber members and guests; masks are required; no refreshments provided; Nikki Crabtree Huber at [email protected] .

March 11

This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing in industrial industries. When: 8:45-10 a.m.

8:45-10 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or [email protected] .

During this virtual meeting, Marc A. Pitman of the Concord Leadership Group will discuss “The Surprising Gift of Doubt: Using uncertainty to become the exceptional leader you were meant to be.” When: 9-10:30 a.m.

9-10:30 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: $35 per Leadership Greenville Class 47 member or alumni, $45 per person for general admission; Tami Miller at 864-239-3743 or [email protected] .

Certified CPA and small business tax expert Micah Fraim will answer your tax-related questions and concerns and offer tax advice you can implement throughout the year. When: 1-3 p.m.

1-3 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected] .

This workshop will touch on the basics at a high level with suggestions about where and how you can learn more. When: 6-8 p.m.

6-8 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected] .