Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate March 5-11

Greenville Networking

March 5

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate March 5-11.

2021 Human Resources Law Update

  • What: Join the Greenville Chamber for the annual HR Law Update, an educational and networking event for human resources managers, generalists and assistants.
  • When: 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Where: Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive, Greenville and virtual meeting.
  • Info: $305 per person; Hank Hyatt at 864-239-3714 or [email protected].

First Friday Luncheon

  • What: Join the Greer Chamber for this lunchtime networking event.
  • When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Where: Greer City Hall, 301 E. Poinsett St., Greer.
  • Info: Registration and masks are required; $10 per Greer Chamber member, $15 per non-member; Nikki Crabtree Huber at [email protected].

March 9

  • What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing in industrial industries.
  • When: 8:30-10 a.m.
  • Where: Virtual meeting
  • Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or [email protected].
Ten at the top
UEE Workshop

  • What: This virtual meeting will feature Hunter Freeman and Doug Lineberry of Burr Forman LLP as they discuss “Conversations to Avoid IP Calamities.”
  • When: 3-4 p.m.
  • Where: Webinar
  • Info: Register here.

March 10

Pelham Power Breakfast

  • What: Join the Greer Chamber for this breakfast networking event.
  • When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
  • Where: The Davenport, 230 Trade St., Greer.
  • Info: Free for Greer Chamber members and guests; masks are required; no refreshments provided; Nikki Crabtree Huber at [email protected].

March 11

  • What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing in industrial industries.
  • When: 8:45-10 a.m.
  • Where: Virtual meeting
  • Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or [email protected].

Next Level Leadership Series

  • What: During this virtual meeting, Marc A. Pitman of the Concord Leadership Group will discuss “The Surprising Gift of Doubt: Using uncertainty to become the exceptional leader you were meant to be.”
  • When: 9-10:30 a.m.
  • Where: Virtual meeting
  • Info: $35 per Leadership Greenville Class 47 member or alumni, $45 per person for general admission; Tami Miller at 864-239-3743 or [email protected].

Ask the CPA 2021 – Tax Advice for Your Small Business

  • What: Certified CPA and small business tax expert Micah Fraim will answer your tax-related questions and concerns and offer tax advice you can implement throughout the year.
  • When: 1-3 p.m.
  • Where: Webinar
  • Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].

Basic Small Business Start-Up

  • What: This workshop will touch on the basics at a high level with suggestions about where and how you can learn more.
  • When: 6-8 p.m.
  • Where: Webinar
  • Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].

SYP Social: Virtual Speed Networking

  • What: This is a structured opportunity to virtually meet like-minded young professionals in the Spartanburg community.
  • When: 7-8 p.m.
  • Where: Virtual meeting
  • Info: Jonna Turner at [email protected].
