Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate May 14-May 20

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate, May 14-May 20.

May 14

What: This committee is open to any Greenville Chamber member interested in the legislative process at the local, state and federal levels of government and, more specifically, how legislation often impacts your business.

8:30-9:30 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Jason Zacher at 864-239-3718 or jzacher@greenvillechamber.org.

What: Tri-County Technical College president Galey DeHay will discuss the topic, “What’s Happening in Anderson, Oconee & Pickens?”

9-10 a.m. Where: Tri-County Technical College/Anderson Event Center, 7900 Highway 76, Pendleton.

Tri-County Technical College/Anderson Event Center, 7900 Highway 76, Pendleton. Info: Dean Hybl at 864-283-0346 or dhybl@tenatthetop.org; register here.

What: In this webinar, Laura Gibbons from Blue Salamander solutions will share what you need to do to increase your website traffic, optimize your website, make it secure and the best practices for ranking high in Google search results.

Noon-1 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Register here.

May 18

What: This committee is open to any Greenville Chamber member who serves the public in a health care role or any member who is interested in health care issues.

8:30-9:30 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Jason Zacher at 864-239-3718 or jzacher@greenvillechamber.org.

What: In this workshop, we will review components of a restaurant business plan, which may help increase your chances of success.

11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

What: In this webinar, crisis management expert Lisa Dinhofer, will share in-depth insights into the mental health outcomes that are affecting businesses of all kinds and provide guidance on how to address this within yours.

1-2 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

What: Join the Travelers Rest Chamber of Commerce for this networking event, which features a private tasting with free wine and beer.

5:30-7:30 p.m. Where: The Crescent Olive, 108 S. Main St., Travelers Rest.

The Crescent Olive, 108 S. Main St., Travelers Rest. Info: Free to attend, register here.

May 19

What: Join the Greer Chamber for this breakfast networking event.

8:30-9:30 a.m. Where: Bellamore, 552 Memorial Drive Extension, Greer.

Bellamore, 552 Memorial Drive Extension, Greer. Info: Free for Greer Chamber members; masks are required; no refreshments provided; Shannon Hansen at shannon@greerchamber.com.

What: Meet fellow Greenville Chamber members and learn how to maximize face-to-face opportunities at this structured networking event.

8:30-9:45 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.

What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.

What: For anyone looking for business leads.

When: Noon-1 p.m.

Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin

Info: The Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323.

May 20