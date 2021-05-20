Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate May 21-May 27

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate, May 21-May 27.

May 21

In this meeting, Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission executive director Jeff Field, Laurens County Chamber of Commerce president Amanda Munyan and Laurens County Council chairman Brown Patterson will discuss the topic, “What’s Happening in Laurens County?” When: 9-10 a.m.

9-10 a.m. Where: Park 37 Community Room, 250 Executive Center Drive, Greenville.

Park 37 Community Room, 250 Executive Center Drive, Greenville. Info: Dean Hybl at 864-283-0346 or dhybl@tenatthetop.org; register here.

May 22

This month, GCYPs will have the opportunity to connect in the great outdoors on a hike at Paris Mountain. Together we will explore some of the natural beauties of Greenville along the Sulphur Springs Trail, all while making new friends and connections in the GCYP community. When: 10 a.m.

10 a.m. Where: Paris Mountain, 2401 State Park Road, Greenville.

Paris Mountain, 2401 State Park Road, Greenville. Info: Open only to 2021 GCYP members; registration is limited to 15 people; Tami Miller at 864-239-3743 or tmiller@greenvillechamber.org.

May 25

This committee is open to all Greenville Chamber members interested in environmental issues and how such issues can impact your business. The committee often hosts speakers from SCDHEC and other groups to talk about water and air quality, sustainability, energy and other environmental initiatives in the community. When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

8:30-9:30 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Jason Zacher at 864-239-3718 or jzacher@greenvillechamber.org.

In this virtual meeting, Dr. Uma Gupta will share some insights into how our brains trick us into fearing change and how we can combat those fears. Attendees will have the chance to ask questions and participate in exercises led by Gupta. When: 10-10:45 a.m.

10-10:45 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Rionne Ridgeway at 864-239-3756 or rridgeway@greenvillechamber.org.

In this webinar, RevLocal territory leader Jay Ostendarp will disclose tips to strengthen your online presence, including the importance of having your business show up in local search results and how you can leverage online reviews to attract more customers. When: 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

During this lunch and learn Bill Vicary of Vicary Management Group will discuss the difference between marketing, business development and sales. When: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.

11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Simpsonville Area Chamber of Commerce, Boardroom, 105-A W. Curtis St., Simpsonville and virtual meeting.

Simpsonville Area Chamber of Commerce, Boardroom, 105-A W. Curtis St., Simpsonville and virtual meeting. Info: $10 per Simpsonville Chamber member, $20 per non-member; a box lunch will be included with each in-person registration; JR Humphries at jhumphries@simpsonvillechamber.com or 864-963-3781.

During this virtual meeting, Toby Chappell of Greenwood County, Rick Green of Upper Savannah Council of Governments, Frannie Stockwell of Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce and Stephen Taylor of Abbeville County will discuss the topic, Connecting the Dots: How Transportation Creates Community Vibrancy. When: Noon- 1 p.m.

Noon- 1 p.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Michael Hildebrand of Upstate Mobility Alliance at 864-283-2315 or mhildebrand@upstatemobilityalliance.org; register here.

May 26

This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing. When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.

May 27

In this webinar, Time Value Accounting & Business Services founder and CEO Michelle Campbell, will share five steps which may help you stop money leaks in your business and increase your revenue. When: 1-2 p.m.

1-2 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

This virtual event will feature a guest speaker, Veterans ASCEND/Ability ASCEND founder and CEO Robyn Grable. When: 3-4 p.m.

3-4 p.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Register here.