Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate

May 22

What: Ahead of the June 9 primary, the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual forum to allow the public to hear directly from South Carolina House District 33 candidates Jarred Spencer and Travis Moore.

When: 9-10 a.m.

Where: Zoom webinar

Info: Free to attend, but registration is required; Jonna Turner at [email protected].

What: Ahead of the June 9 primary, the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual forum to allow the public to hear directly from South Carolina Senate District 12 candidates Scott Talley and Mark Lynch.

When: 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Where: Zoom webinar

Info: Free to attend, but registration is required; Jonna Turner at [email protected].

May 27

What: Coffee & Connections is back in a virtual format on Zoom for some socially distanced networking. Start the day meeting fellow investors and learning how to maximize face-to-face opportunities at this structured networking event. Come prepared with a 30-second elevator pitch.

When: 9-10 a.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Andrew Van at 864-239-3702 or [email protected].

What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.

What: The European American Chamber of Commerce-Carolinas and Ogletree Deakins law firm have teamed up to present this webinar. The speakers will discuss issues employers may encounter as they bring employees back into the workplace or recall employees from layoff or furlough and strategies to minimize risk in the process. The topics include deciding whom to return to work; implementing proper safety measures and screening protocols; handling sick and symptomatic employees; handling employees who refuse to return to work; updating policies and employment agreements; and ending the employment relationship with employees who will not be returning.

When: Noon-1 p.m.

Where: Zoom webinar

Info: Free to attend; register at eacc-carolinas.com/eevents/return-to-work-getting-the-workforce-back-into-the-workplace.

What: Join the Greenville Chamber of Commerce for a virtual lunch and learn featuring Worxbee founder and CEO Kenzie Biggins. She will talk tips for working from home and how each person can help drive his or her business’s culture.

When: N00n-1 p.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Jennifer Powell at 864-239-3731 or [email protected].