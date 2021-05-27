Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate May 28-June 3

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate May 28-June 3.

June 2

What: For anyone looking for business leads.

For anyone looking for business leads. When: Noon-1 p.m.

Noon-1 p.m. Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin

Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin Info: The Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323.

What: During this webinar, which is made for veterans, you will learn from a panel of veteran entrepreneurs the opportunities and challenges when starting a business and how to be successful as well as key insights and real-life experiences of business ownership.

During this webinar, which is made for veterans, you will learn from a panel of veteran entrepreneurs the opportunities and challenges when starting a business and how to be successful as well as key insights and real-life experiences of business ownership. When: Noon-1:30 p.m.

Noon-1:30 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

June 3

What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.

This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing. When: 8:45-10 a.m.

8:45-10 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.

What: Join OneSpartanburg Inc. for this month’s caffeinated conversation where we will partner with the Flock Shop and meet in-person. During this event, we will hear from City of Spartanburg Parks and Recreation director Kim Moultrie, Spartanburg County director of parks and recreation Kevin Stiens, Partners for Active Living executive director Laura Ringo and Little River Roasting Co.’s Tyler Gibbs.

Join OneSpartanburg Inc. for this month’s caffeinated conversation where we will partner with the Flock Shop and meet in-person. During this event, we will hear from City of Spartanburg Parks and Recreation director Kim Moultrie, Spartanburg County director of parks and recreation Kevin Stiens, Partners for Active Living executive director Laura Ringo and Little River Roasting Co.’s Tyler Gibbs. When: 9-10 a.m.

9-10 a.m. Where: The Rail Yard, 353 Forest Ave., Spartanburg.

The Rail Yard, 353 Forest Ave., Spartanburg. Info: Free for OneSpartanburg Inc. members, $10 per non-member; Jonna Turner at jturner@onespartanburginc.com.

What: In this webinar, Laurel Delaney, Jill Bishop and Cherry Miyake will discuss why going global ignites growth for a business, how to go global with renewed gusto and emerge stronger, why engaging multilingual audiences is necessary to expand your global reach, how translation can help create trust and ensure brand nuance internationally, why China is a market of opportunity, where the growth industries and demands are in China and what can you do to get started in China?

In this webinar, Laurel Delaney, Jill Bishop and Cherry Miyake will discuss why going global ignites growth for a business, how to go global with renewed gusto and emerge stronger, why engaging multilingual audiences is necessary to expand your global reach, how translation can help create trust and ensure brand nuance internationally, why China is a market of opportunity, where the growth industries and demands are in China and what can you do to get started in China? When: 1-2 p.m.

1-2 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.