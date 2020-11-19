Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate

November 21

What: Join the Simpsonville Chamber at this indoor event featuring local artisans, crafters, food vendors and other local businesses as they showcase their products and services.

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Southside Christian School, 2211 Woodruff Road, Simpsonville

Info: Free to attend; contact JR Humphries at 864-688-6553, 864-963-3781 or [email protected].

November 30

What: The 40th Annual Economic Series events will be hosted online. The topics will include perspectives on the economy.

When: Noon-1 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: $20 to attend one event.

December 1

What: This workshop will cover an overview of QuickBooks Online basics.

When: 10:30 a.m.-noon

Where: Webinar

Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].

December 3

What: The Outlook Spartanburg conference will feature legislative, economic and community forecasts at the local, regional, national and global level, which may enable attendees to make informed decisions in 2021. On day one of the two-day event, the topics will include “Economic Forecast: Preparing for the Future,” “The Future of Spartanburg’s Economy in Manufacturing, Utilities and Real Estate,” “The Future of Spartanburg’s Tourism Industry” and “Spartanburg 2030 – A vision of the future.”

When: 8 a.m.-noon

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Jonna Turner at [email protected].

What: Join Ten at the Top for this virtual meeting with U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.

When: 11 a.m.-noon

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Register here.

What: A lunch and learn hosted by the Upstate SC Alliance office.

When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: $10 per person with lunch provided; register here.

What: This webinar will cover ways to start a business, raising money, marketing and sales, accounting tools and the basics of business planning.

When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].

December 4

What: The Outlook Spartanburg conference will feature legislative, economic and community forecasts at the local, regional, national and global level, which may enable attendees to make informed decisions in 2021. Day two of this two-day event will cover “Legislative Priorities of OneSpartanburg Inc.,” the “Outlook of COVID-19” and the “New Political Landscape: With the general election behind us, what does that look like for the future of Spartanburg?”

When: 8 a.m.-noon

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Jonna Turner at [email protected].