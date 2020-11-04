Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate

November 10

What: The Charleston Metro Chamber, Columbia Chamber and Greenville Chamber are joining forces to help build strategies and find solutions around creating an equitable South Carolina, housing and infrastructure challenges, economic recovery and resiliency, and developing and attracting a diverse and inclusive workforce.

When: 9 a.m-12:30 p.m.

Where: Virtual conference

Info: $299 per person; Hank Hyatt at 864-239-3714 or [email protected].

What: The Greenville Chamber is hosting an interest and information session for those who may wish to participate in their Minority Business Accelerator Program for 2021.

When: 3-4:30 p.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Nika White at 864-631-6596 or [email protected].

November 11

November 12

What: Join Morris Jackson, financial expert from U.S. Bank, in a discussion with Deluxe’s Amanda Brinkman in which he expands on advice and guidance he provides to small businesses in season five of the series “Small Business Revolution.” Topics include understanding operating expenses, business financial planning and decision making, managing cash flow, understanding the importance of margins, accessing business purchasing or spending, business growth and expansion and identifying opportunities for additional revenue streams.

When: 1-2 p.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].

What: This event covers Virtual Volunteerism: The importance of staying plugged in with boards, your community and local nonprofits during a pandemic.

When: 4-5 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Register here.

What: The Lean Start-Up provides a scientific approach to creating and managing startups and getting the desired product to customers’ hands faster.

When: 6-8 p.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].

What: Join the Spartanburg Young Professionals for November’s virtual meeting. Board-certified clinical nutritionist Stephanie Machacek will speak discuss how foods impact moods and emotions, specifically focusing on gut health and inflammation.

When: 7-7:30 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Free to attend.

November 17

What: This webinar will explore what a brand is, how to build a strong one, notable brands we know and love, and why building a strong one should be a priority for your business.

When: 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].

What: During this webinar, business data analytics expert Mo Hossain will walk you through the steps of how to set up Google Analytics so you can start getting data from your own website. He will cover the basics of Google Analytics, why Google Analytics is important and how you can use it for your benefit.

When: 1-2:00 p.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].

What: The Upstate Diversity Leadership Awards is an annual event created by the Diversity Leaders Initiative at the Riley Institute at Furman as a way to promote and celebrate diversity in the Upstate. Hosted by the Greenville Chamber and the Riley Institute at Furman in partnership with Upstate Chambers, the event brings together more than 500 Upstate business and community leaders annually. Awards are presented in the following six categories: Individual, High School Student, College Student, Business, Nonprofit, International and K-12 school.

When: 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Megan Campbell at 864-239-3745 or [email protected].

November 18

What: This event honors unsung heroes throughout the Upstate.

When: 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Free to attend, donations requested.

What: In this workshop, you’ll learn tips to strengthen your online presence, including the importance of having your business show up in local search results and how you can leverage online reviews to attract more customers.

When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].

November 19

What: The ATHENA Leadership Symposium is a women’s leadership program inspired by recipients of the ATHENA Leadership Award and offered as part of the Greenville Chamber’s Diversity and Inclusion initiative.

When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: $35 per Greenville Chamber member, $50 per non-member; Nika White at 864-237-3727 or [email protected].

What: Presented by cultural intelligence and intercultural communications expert Stephanie Felix, you will learn how to effectively create inclusivity in your business and products, leverage the power of diversity to better meet the needs of your employees and customers, and strategies for incorporating inclusion and diversity into your entrepreneurial endeavors.

When: 1-2 p.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].