Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate

October 26

What: This virtual event presented by Founders will give the attendee insight into DAA Draxlmaier Automotive with a peek at their product and how they’ve successfully run their company since COVID-19.

When: 9-10 a.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Free to attend; Jonna Turner at [email protected].

What: Join OneSpartanburg Inc. and the Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce for a Candidate Forum featuring SC Senate District 12 Candidates Sen. Scott Talley and Dr. Dawn Bingham.

When: Noon-1 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Free to attend; Jonna Turner at [email protected].

What: This meeting is the last of five sessions, and will cover the topic “Making a Difference in Your Community.”

When: 2-5 p.m.

Where: The Lazy Goat, 170 Riverplace, Greenville.

Info: $400 per Greenville Chamber member, $525 per non-member; Tami Miller at [email protected].

October 27

What: Gary Stancell of Stancell Enterprises will speak on the topic “Selling in Manufacturing and Logistics.”

When: 9-10 a.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Free to attend; Jonna Turner at [email protected].

October 28

What: This virtual roundtable on the topic “Talent and Retention Resources” is presented by Ryan Skinner with South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation and Kathy Jackson with Apprenticeship Carolinas.

When: 9-10 a.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Free to attend; Jonna Turner at [email protected].

What: This webinar is for business owners who are starting to ponder hiring their first employee.

When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].

October 29

What: Join the Greenville Chamber as they host a local manufacturer and lead training provider for manufacturing careers in the region as they provide their insights on getting started in the industry.

When: 10-10:45 a.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Hank Hyatt at 864-239-3714 or [email protected].

What: In this webinar, CEO, SCORE Mentor and business funding expert Hannah Fernandez will discuss the challenges faced by Hispanic entrepreneurs gaining access to capital, alternative funding options available for small business owners who fall within the missing middle gap, and the best ways to increase your chances of getting funded.

When: 1-2 p.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].

November 5

What: This virtual meeting will cover the topic “An Inclusive Workplace.”

When: 9-10 a.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Free to attend; Jonna Turner at [email protected].

What: The Simpsonville Area Chamber’s annual golf tournament accommodates up to 25 foursomes, and the dinner hosts up to 150 guests. Local business leaders may network on the greens followed by a barbecue dinner at Willow Creek Golf Club.

When: 1-8 p.m.

Where: Willow Creek Golf Club, 205 Sandy Run Drive, Greer

Info: $580 per foursome; JR Humphries at 864-963-3781 or [email protected].