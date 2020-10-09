Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate

October 13

What: The Excellence in Entrepreneurship Small Business Awards recognition program is an opportunity for CommunityWorks and the Greenville Chamber to come together to recognize and celebrate entrepreneurs, micro and small businesses in the Upstate region. Awards will be given in categories such as Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year, Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year, Entrepreneurial Success Award, Small Business Champion of the Year, and a people’s choice award called My Favorite Small Business.

When: Noon-1 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Jennifer Powell at 864-239-3731 or [email protected].

What: This virtual meeting is the third of five sessions, and it will cover the topic “Law Enforcement & Health Care” Attendees will also be allowed to participate in small group discussions.

When: 2-5 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: $400 per Greenville Chamber member, $525 per non-member; Tami Miller at [email protected].

October 14

What: Join the Greer Chamber for this morning networking event.

When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Where: The Davenport, 230 Trade St., Greer

Info: Registration and masks are required; refreshments will not be provided; free for Greer Chamber members and guests; Nikki Crabtree Huber at [email protected].

What: In this webinar, you will learn strategies which may impact your Google ranking, including the importance of having your business show up in local search results and how you can leverage online reviews to attract more customers. You will also learn ways you can use different types of paid ad strategies to get in front of more of your targeted customers.

When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].

What: Join this live Q&A session where the National Women’s Business Council, USDA and SCORE will dedicate the full hour to answering your questions on the top challenges rural startups face and the most effective resources and programming to help your business thrive. The panelists include NWBC council member and KLK Construction CEO Barbara Kniff-McCulla, SCORE CEO Bridget Weston and a special guest from the USDA. You may submit your questions during registration and the live webinar.

When: 1-2 p.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].

What: Spectrum Reach has partnered with entrepreneurs Chip and Joanna Gaines of Magnolia Network as well as local marketing experts to share insights and ideas to help businesses rebuild. This webinar will also discuss the benefits of a long-term, flexible commitment with the most trusted media partner, using TV as a safe environment and the best brand builder, coupled with multiscreen discounts.

When: 4-5 p.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Free to attend; Wendie Thorpe at [email protected].

October 15

What: In this webinar, female leadership experts will share how they’ve leveraged change around them and used their influence to make impressions beyond their reach.

When: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: $45 per person; Nikki Crabtree Huber at [email protected].

What: This webinar explores the many occupations needed for a firm to be successful in manufacturing.

When: 10-10:45 a.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Hank Hyatt at 864-239-3714 or [email protected].

What: In this webinar, Gerri Detweiler, education director of business finance website Nav, will discuss the current lending landscape, who is lending and what has changed.

When: 1-2 p.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].

What: This webinar will cover ways to start a business, raising money, marketing and sales, accounting tools and basics of business planning.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].

October 19

What: This virtual meeting is the fourth of five sessions, and it will cover the topic, “The Arts, Cultural & Recreational Community.” Attendees will also be allowed to participate in small group discussions.

When: 2-5 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: $400 per Greenville Chamber member, $525 per non-member; Tami Miller at [email protected].

What: AFL performance and development manager Jeff Lee will discuss the topic, “Scary Situations in the Office That Don’t Have to Be So Scary.”

When: 4-5:00 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Register here.

October 20

What: Join the Greenville Chamber for this virtual meeting. It kicks off with a keynote speaker, then attendees can participate in morning and afternoon workshop sessions. There will also be a lunchtime keynote speaker and a closing speaker.

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: $149 per Greenville Chamber member, $199 per non-member; Nika White at 864-242-1050 or [email protected].

What: In this webinar, Joann Do and Cortney Vargas, business financial service Deluxe Corporation product experts, will discuss where customers might be reviewing your business and how to monitor comments, questions and complaints; the benefits of getting more reviews; how to gather reviews from happy customers; how to respond to criticism so that customers feel heard and how to use online reviews to improve your product or service.

When: 1-2 p.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].

What: In this workshop, small business owners will be provided practical tools and strategies to put to work in their business. They will learn also principles to increase cash flow.

When: 6-8 p.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].

October 21

What: The Greenville Chamber of Commerce hosts this virtual networking event.

When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Andrew Van at 864-239-3704 or [email protected].

What: Join the Greer Chamber for this morning networking event.

When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Where: The Davenport Greer, 230 Trade St., Greer

Info: Registration and masks are required; refreshments will not be provided; free for Greer Chamber members; Nikki Crabtree Huber at [email protected].

October 22

What: In this webinar, experts from CU-ICAR will discuss how manufacturing will adapt as technology evolves and what will the role of humans look like in five, 10 or 20 years.

When: 10-10:45 a.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Hank Hyatt at 864-239-3714 or [email protected].

What: Cynthia Sims will speak on the topic, “Demystifying Mentoring.” She will explain different types of mentoring and how this differs from advising, sponsoring and consulting, how to determine what type of support best suits our entrepreneurs’ needs and when, and how to create descriptions that will clarify the roles of both the mentor and entrepreneur to reduce misunderstanding and increase satisfaction.

When: 11 a.m.-noon

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Register here

What: In this webinar, Kym Kyker of FedEx will discuss earlier deals to drive sales before the Thanksgiving holiday, utilizing convenient network locations, enhancing your brand, improving packaging, utilizing creative labeling or branded boxes, working weekends to improve service, website banners to communicate delivery delays, enabling international shipping to reach a new audience and shipping local and offering same-day delivery.

When: 1-2 p.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].

What: Tri-County Technical College president Galen DeHay will speak at this virtual meeting.

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Register here

What: This Simpsonville Chamber evening networking event will also serve as a grand opening ceremony for Waite SLTS.

When: 5-7 p.m.

Where: Waite SLTS, 879 N.E. Main St., Simpsonville

Info: Free to attend; [email protected].

What: Come to the first Girl Scouts of South Carolina- Mountains to Midlands Boots and Pearls Drive-In to celebrate the 2020 Women of Distinction Awards, honoring J. Ruth Littlejohn and Stacy McBride.

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Piedmont Interstate Fairgrounds, 575 Fairgrounds Road, Spartanburg

Info: $48 per Girl Scout alumnae and Emerald Circle member, $60 general admission; Alyssa McKenzie at [email protected].