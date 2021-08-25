Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate Aug. 27-Sept. 2

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate, Aug. 27-Sept. 2.

August 30

What: Ten at the Top will host this outdoor networking event, which will feature food and drink venues as well as live music from Brooks Dixon Band and Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’Blues.

Ten at the Top will host this outdoor networking event, which will feature food and drink venues as well as live music from Brooks Dixon Band and Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’Blues. When: 3:30-7:30 p.m.

3:30-7:30 p.m. Where: Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Info: $30 per person.

August 31

What: This webinar will be presented by the developers of the Business Model Canvas PLUS, Bob Kerwin and Joe Whitaker, who will guide you through the essential next steps of your business model planning so you can grow your company efficiently and profitably.

This webinar will be presented by the developers of the Business Model Canvas PLUS, Bob Kerwin and Joe Whitaker, who will guide you through the essential next steps of your business model planning so you can grow your company efficiently and profitably. When: 1-2:30 p.m.

1-2:30 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

September 1

What: For anyone looking for business leads.

For anyone looking for business leads. When: Noon-1 p.m.

Noon-1 p.m. Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin

Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin Info: The Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323.

September 2