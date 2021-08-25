Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate Aug. 27-Sept. 2

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate, Aug. 27-Sept. 2.
August 30
Blues, Brews & BBQ
- What: Ten at the Top will host this outdoor networking event, which will feature food and drink venues as well as live music from Brooks Dixon Band and Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’Blues.
- When: 3:30-7:30 p.m.
- Where: Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport
- Info: $30 per person.
August 31
The Business Model Canvas PLUS – Develop Action Plans for Key Elements of Your Business Model Canvas
- What: This webinar will be presented by the developers of the Business Model Canvas PLUS, Bob Kerwin and Joe Whitaker, who will guide you through the essential next steps of your business model planning so you can grow your company efficiently and profitably.
- When: 1-2:30 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.
September 1
Leads Group
- What: For anyone looking for business leads.
- When: Noon-1 p.m.
- Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin
- Info: The Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323.
September 2
Links Group #1
- What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.
- When: 8:45-10 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting or in-person at Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.