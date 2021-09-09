Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate Sept. 10-16

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate, Sept. 10-16.

Featured Event: September 22

Business on Tap

What: Join the Upstate Business Journal for this casual monthly networking event.

5:30-7 p.m. Where: Hoppin’, 118 N. Markley St., Suite 102, Greenville

Hoppin’, 118 N. Markley St., Suite 102, Greenville Info: Free to attend; first drink is provided.

September 13

What: This webinar will discuss what the rest of the recovery following the pandemic and subsequent expansion will look like in the quarters and years ahead.

11:35 a.m.-12:35 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

What: Join this fireside chat with the SBA administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and restaurateur and World Central Kitchen chef José Andrés, who will discuss how to help Main Street and small businesses chart a path out of the pandemic through resiliency and prepare for a brighter future.

12:40-1:10 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

What: In this webinar, Facebook vice president of small business Rich Rao shares unique ways small business owners have redefined resiliency, from creatively engaging customers to opening new businesses, all while prioritizing mental health and personal growth.

1:15-2:15 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

What: In this webinar, learn more about tips and tools that may help you make your small business accessible to more consumers, including those with disabilities.

2:20-3:20 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

What: In this webinar, you will learn the fundamentals of using email to increase sales, how to segment your list and automate emails to improve results and how to dig into data to optimize your efforts for the best possible results.

3:25-4:25 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

What: Join this webinar presented by the Department of Labor and the IRS to learn about wage and hour requirements for employers and employees, as well as IRS small business resources and federal taxes.

5:20-6:05 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

September 14

What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.

8:30-10 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting or in-person at Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville

Virtual meeting or in-person at Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.

What: This committee is open to all chamber members interested in environmental issues and how such issues can impact your business. The committee often hosts speakers from SCDHEC and other groups to talk about water and air quality, sustainability, energy and other environmental initiatives in the community.

8:30-9:30 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting or in-person at ReWa Discovery Lab, 564 Mauldin Road, Greenville

Virtual meeting or in-person at ReWa Discovery Lab, 564 Mauldin Road, Greenville Info: Jason Zacher at 864-239-3718 or jzacher@greenvillechamber.org.

What: The Greenville chapter of the Society of Human Resource Management will host a workshop featuring speaker Gloria Sinclair-Miller, who will speak on the topic, “Workplace Flexibility.”

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Poinsett Club, 807 E. Washington St., Greenville

Poinsett Club, 807 E. Washington St., Greenville Info: $25 per person, includes lunch; register here.

What: In this webinar, learn more about how the Postal Service is delivering for today’s small businesses as they recover and rebound.

12:05-12:40 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

What: In this salon-style discussion, Black Girl Ventures founder Shelly Bell will have a discussion with both funders and founders as they share their stories on unlocking access and what it truly takes to unlock and walk through the door.

12:45-1:45 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

What: Join Mark Fecteau, MetLife’s vice president of group benefits for small and specialty businesses, for timely findings from MetLife’s small business-focused research that explores current workforce trends and the strategic role employee benefits can play in the recovery. In this session, you will learn about what matters now to small business employers and their employees, the business impact of improving employee well-being and the strategic role of employee benefits.

1:50-2:50 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

What: During this event, Earl Gregorich of the SC SBDC will discuss the topic, “Financial Statement Literacy.”

3-4 p.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Register here.

What: In this presentation, we will look at the impact of COVID-19 and delve into how the pandemic has affected U.S. small businesses, specifically Black and Hispanic-owned businesses, and what resources are available to help businesses survive and thrive.

5-6 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

What: Join Upstate business and community leaders to hear our vision for fueling a region where businesses succeed and people prosper.

5-8 p.m. Where: Fluor Field at 935 S. Main St., Greenville

Fluor Field at 935 S. Main St., Greenville Info: $95 per Greenville Chamber member, $150 per non-member; Megan Campbell at 864-240-4500.

What: Join the Mauldin Chamber for this evening networking event.

5:30-7:30 p.m. Where: Anger Management of the Upstate, 300 New Neely Ferry Road, Mauldin

Anger Management of the Upstate, 300 New Neely Ferry Road, Mauldin Info: Call 864-297-5645 or email info@mauldinchamber.org.

September 15

What: Join the Greer Chamber for this morning networking event.

8:30-9:30 a.m. Where: Quartermaster Properties, 500 W. Poinsett St., Greer

Quartermaster Properties, 500 W. Poinsett St., Greer Info: Free for Greer Chamber members; Shannon Hansen at shannon@greerchamber.com.

What: Meet fellow Greenville Chamber members and learn how to maximize face-to-face opportunities at this structured networking event.

8:30-9:45 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Andrew Van at 864-239-3704 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.

What: In this webinar, executives from SCORE, America’s Small Business Development Centers and the Association of Women’s Business Centers join Associate Administrator Mark Madrid to discuss lessons learned, strategies for growth and stories of business resiliency that drive economic resurgence.

11 a.m.-noon Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Virtual meeting and in-person Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville

Virtual meeting and in-person Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.

What: For anyone looking for business leads.

Noon-1 p.m. Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin

Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin Info: The Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323.

What: This webinar will feature a panel discussion, led by the Office of International Trade. It will focus on the areas of international trade financing and trade policy.

12:05-1:05 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

What: This webinar will feature a panel discussion. Attendees will learn how small business owners from diverse backgrounds leverage e-commerce to protect their brand, reach new customers and grow their businesses.

1:10-2:10 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

What: In this webinar, you will learn about the types of integrated systems that will be crucial going forward, how small retailers will combine online shopping with in-store utility to remain competitive, and how and why some sellers are pivoting from their retail locations.

2:15-3:15 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

What: During this session, you will learn about small business resources for the veteran and military community from Larry Stubblefield, associate administrator for SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development.

3:20-4:20 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

What: In this webinar, you will get a virtual look at the resources SBA field offices have across the country to help your business start, grow, expand and recover; and how to get connected to the powerful network of small business entrepreneurs right in your community.

4:25-5:25 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.

September 16

What: In this webinar, you will learn what is required to start a small business.

5:30-7:30 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.