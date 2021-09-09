Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate Sept. 10-16

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate, Sept. 10-16.
Featured Event: September 22
Business on Tap
- What: Join the Upstate Business Journal for this casual monthly networking event.
- When: 5:30-7 p.m.
- Where: Hoppin’, 118 N. Markley St., Suite 102, Greenville
- Info: Free to attend; first drink is provided.
September 13
Visa U.S. Economic Outlook – Charting a Course for the Expansion
- What: This webinar will discuss what the rest of the recovery following the pandemic and subsequent expansion will look like in the quarters and years ahead.
- When: 11:35 a.m.-12:35 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.
Life after COVID – A Fireside Chat with SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and Restaurateur Chef Jose Andres
- What: Join this fireside chat with the SBA administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and restaurateur and World Central Kitchen chef José Andrés, who will discuss how to help Main Street and small businesses chart a path out of the pandemic through resiliency and prepare for a brighter future.
- When: 12:40-1:10 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.
Getting Real About Resilience
- What: In this webinar, Facebook vice president of small business Rich Rao shares unique ways small business owners have redefined resiliency, from creatively engaging customers to opening new businesses, all while prioritizing mental health and personal growth.
- When: 1:15-2:15 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.
Make Your Small Business More Accessible
- What: In this webinar, learn more about tips and tools that may help you make your small business accessible to more consumers, including those with disabilities.
- When: 2:20-3:20 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.
Winning in Ecommerce with Email Marketing
- What: In this webinar, you will learn the fundamentals of using email to increase sales, how to segment your list and automate emails to improve results and how to dig into data to optimize your efforts for the best possible results.
- When: 3:25-4:25 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.
The Must-Knows of Wage & Hour Requirements and IRS Small Business Resources
- What: Join this webinar presented by the Department of Labor and the IRS to learn about wage and hour requirements for employers and employees, as well as IRS small business resources and federal taxes.
- When: 5:20-6:05 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.
September 14
Links Group #3
- What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.
- When: 8:30-10 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting or in-person at Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.
Energy & Environmental Compliance Committee
- What: This committee is open to all chamber members interested in environmental issues and how such issues can impact your business. The committee often hosts speakers from SCDHEC and other groups to talk about water and air quality, sustainability, energy and other environmental initiatives in the community.
- When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting or in-person at ReWa Discovery Lab, 564 Mauldin Road, Greenville
- Info: Jason Zacher at 864-239-3718 or jzacher@greenvillechamber.org.
Workplace Flexibility Workshop
- What: The Greenville chapter of the Society of Human Resource Management will host a workshop featuring speaker Gloria Sinclair-Miller, who will speak on the topic, “Workplace Flexibility.”
- When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: Poinsett Club, 807 E. Washington St., Greenville
- Info: $25 per person, includes lunch; register here.
U.S. Postal Service – Delivering Solutions for Small Businesses
- What: In this webinar, learn more about how the Postal Service is delivering for today’s small businesses as they recover and rebound.
- When: 12:05-12:40 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.
Unlocking the Doors to Access for Black-Owned Businesses – Funders and Founders Share Their Real Life Stories
- What: In this salon-style discussion, Black Girl Ventures founder Shelly Bell will have a discussion with both funders and founders as they share their stories on unlocking access and what it truly takes to unlock and walk through the door.
- When: 12:45-1:45 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.
Resiliency and the Recovery – How Small Businesses Can Adapt to the Trends Transforming the Workforce
- What: Join Mark Fecteau, MetLife’s vice president of group benefits for small and specialty businesses, for timely findings from MetLife’s small business-focused research that explores current workforce trends and the strategic role employee benefits can play in the recovery. In this session, you will learn about what matters now to small business employers and their employees, the business impact of improving employee well-being and the strategic role of employee benefits.
- When: 1:50-2:50 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.
Upstate Entrepreneur Ecosystem
- What: During this event, Earl Gregorich of the SC SBDC will discuss the topic, “Financial Statement Literacy.”
- When: 3-4 p.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Register here.
Small Business Resilience – Tools Small Businesses Use to Remain Resilient
- What: In this presentation, we will look at the impact of COVID-19 and delve into how the pandemic has affected U.S. small businesses, specifically Black and Hispanic-owned businesses, and what resources are available to help businesses survive and thrive.
- When: 5-6 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.
132nd Annual Meeting
- What: Join Upstate business and community leaders to hear our vision for fueling a region where businesses succeed and people prosper.
- When: 5-8 p.m.
- Where: Fluor Field at 935 S. Main St., Greenville
- Info: $95 per Greenville Chamber member, $150 per non-member; Megan Campbell at 864-240-4500.
Business After Hours
- What: Join the Mauldin Chamber for this evening networking event.
- When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Where: Anger Management of the Upstate, 300 New Neely Ferry Road, Mauldin
- Info: Call 864-297-5645 or email info@mauldinchamber.org.
September 15
Greer Means Business
- What: Join the Greer Chamber for this morning networking event.
- When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Where: Quartermaster Properties, 500 W. Poinsett St., Greer
- Info: Free for Greer Chamber members; Shannon Hansen at shannon@greerchamber.com.
Coffee & Connections
- What: Meet fellow Greenville Chamber members and learn how to maximize face-to-face opportunities at this structured networking event.
- When: 8:30-9:45 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-239-3704 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.
Recovery Lessons from the Nation’s Entrepreneurial Coaching Network
- What: In this webinar, executives from SCORE, America’s Small Business Development Centers and the Association of Women’s Business Centers join Associate Administrator Mark Madrid to discuss lessons learned, strategies for growth and stories of business resiliency that drive economic resurgence.
- When: 11 a.m.-noon
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.
Links Group #4
- What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.
- When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting and in-person Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.
Leads Group
- What: For anyone looking for business leads.
- When: Noon-1 p.m.
- Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin
- Info: The Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323.
Exporting is a Way to Grow Your Business – How SBA Can Help You Sell Overseas
- What: This webinar will feature a panel discussion, led by the Office of International Trade. It will focus on the areas of international trade financing and trade policy.
- When: 12:05-1:05 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.
Accelerate Your Small Business Success by Selling Online
- What: This webinar will feature a panel discussion. Attendees will learn how small business owners from diverse backgrounds leverage e-commerce to protect their brand, reach new customers and grow their businesses.
- When: 1:10-2:10 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.
Integrating Brick & Mortar and eCommerce
- What: In this webinar, you will learn about the types of integrated systems that will be crucial going forward, how small retailers will combine online shopping with in-store utility to remain competitive, and how and why some sellers are pivoting from their retail locations.
- When: 2:15-3:15 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.
Empowering the Veteran and Military Small Business Community
- What: During this session, you will learn about small business resources for the veteran and military community from Larry Stubblefield, associate administrator for SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development.
- When: 3:20-4:20 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.
Your Gateway to Success
- What: In this webinar, you will get a virtual look at the resources SBA field offices have across the country to help your business start, grow, expand and recover; and how to get connected to the powerful network of small business entrepreneurs right in your community.
- When: 4:25-5:25 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.
September 16
Basic Small Business Start-Up
- What: In this webinar, you will learn what is required to start a small business.
- When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org, register here.
Caffeinated Conversations
- What: Join OneSpartanburg Inc. for a look at the ongoing work in the Northside during this event, featuring Northside Development Group CEO Michael Williamson and support services manager Lekesa Whitner.
- When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Where: Harvest Park, 498 Howard St., Spartanburg
- Info: Free for OneSpartanburg Inc. members, $10 per non-member; Jonna Turner at jturner@onespartanburginc.com.