Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate Sept. 3-9

Greenville Networking

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate, Sept. 3-9.

 

Business on Tap

  • What: Join the Upstate Business Journal for this casual monthly networking event.
  • When: 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Where: Hoppin’, 118 N. Markley St., Suite 102, Greenville
  • Info: Free to attend; first drink is provided.

September 3

First Friday Luncheon

  • What: Join the Greer Chamber for this networking event.
  • When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Where: Greer City Hall, 301 E. Poinsett St., Greer
  • Info: $10 per Greer Chamber member, $15 per non-member; Patty Cornelius at patty@greerchamber.com.

September 8

Pelham Power Hour

  • What: Join the Greer Chamber for this morning networking event.
  • When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
  • Where: Integrity Blinds & Shutters, 3089 S Hwy. 14, Greer
  • Info: Free for Greer Chamber members and guests; Shannon Hansen at shannon@greerchamber.com.

September 9

Biz and Coffee

  • What: This morning networking event is for 2021 Greenville Chamber Young Professionals members.
  • When: 8-9 a.m.
  • Where: Aloft Hotel, 5 N. Laurens St., Greenville
  • Info: Tami Miller at tmiller@greenvillechamber.org.

  • What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing in industrial industries.
  • When: 8:30-9:45 a.m.
  • Where: Virtual meeting and in-person at Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville
  • Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.

Ten at the top

Upstate Entrepreneur Ecosystem

  • What: In this virtual meeting, Earl Gregorich of the South Carolina Small Business Development Center will discuss the topic, “How to Talk Money: Conversations with Lenders and Investors.”
  • When: Noon-1 p.m.
  • Where: Virtual meeting
  • Info: Register here.

Ten at the top

TATT CHAT

  • What: Join Ten at the Top for this virtual meeting featuring a speaker announced at a later date.
  • When: 3-4 p.m.
  • Where: Virtual meeting
  • Info: Register here.

83rd Annual Celebration

  • What: Join the Greer Chamber for its 83rd Annual Celebration. The evening includes a networking cocktail hour, dinner, brief program and presentation of annual awards. The awards will be given to businesses of varying sizes, community leaders, educators and entrepreneurs.
  • When: 6-9 p.m.
  • Where: Embassy Suites Greenville Golf Resort & Conference Center, 670 Verdae Blvd., Greenville
  • Info: $75 per Greer Chamber member, $85 per non-member; Shannon Hansen at shannon@greerchamber.com.
