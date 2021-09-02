Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate Sept. 3-9

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate, Sept. 3-9.

Featured Event: September 22

Business on Tap

What: Join the Upstate Business Journal for this casual monthly networking event.

5:30-7 p.m. Where: Hoppin’, 118 N. Markley St., Suite 102, Greenville

Hoppin’, 118 N. Markley St., Suite 102, Greenville Info: Free to attend; first drink is provided.

September 3

What: Join the Greer Chamber for this networking event.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Greer City Hall, 301 E. Poinsett St., Greer

Greer City Hall, 301 E. Poinsett St., Greer Info: $10 per Greer Chamber member, $15 per non-member; Patty Cornelius at patty@greerchamber.com.

September 8

What: Join the Greer Chamber for this morning networking event.

8:30-9:30 a.m. Where: Integrity Blinds & Shutters, 3089 S Hwy. 14, Greer

Integrity Blinds & Shutters, 3089 S Hwy. 14, Greer Info: Free for Greer Chamber members and guests; Shannon Hansen at shannon@greerchamber.com.

September 9

What: This morning networking event is for 2021 Greenville Chamber Young Professionals members.

8-9 a.m. Where: Aloft Hotel, 5 N. Laurens St., Greenville

Aloft Hotel, 5 N. Laurens St., Greenville Info: Tami Miller at tmiller@greenvillechamber.org.

What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing in industrial industries.

8:30-9:45 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting and in-person at Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville

Virtual meeting and in-person at Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.

What: In this virtual meeting, Earl Gregorich of the South Carolina Small Business Development Center will discuss the topic, “How to Talk Money: Conversations with Lenders and Investors.”

Noon-1 p.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Register here.

What: Join Ten at the Top for this virtual meeting featuring a speaker announced at a later date.

3-4 p.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Register here.