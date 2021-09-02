Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate Sept. 3-9

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate, Sept. 3-9.
Featured Event: September 22
Business on Tap
- What: Join the Upstate Business Journal for this casual monthly networking event.
- When: 5:30-7 p.m.
- Where: Hoppin’, 118 N. Markley St., Suite 102, Greenville
- Info: Free to attend; first drink is provided.
September 3
First Friday Luncheon
- What: Join the Greer Chamber for this networking event.
- When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: Greer City Hall, 301 E. Poinsett St., Greer
- Info: $10 per Greer Chamber member, $15 per non-member; Patty Cornelius at patty@greerchamber.com.
September 8
Pelham Power Hour
- What: Join the Greer Chamber for this morning networking event.
- When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Where: Integrity Blinds & Shutters, 3089 S Hwy. 14, Greer
- Info: Free for Greer Chamber members and guests; Shannon Hansen at shannon@greerchamber.com.
September 9
Biz and Coffee
- What: This morning networking event is for 2021 Greenville Chamber Young Professionals members.
- When: 8-9 a.m.
- Where: Aloft Hotel, 5 N. Laurens St., Greenville
- Info: Tami Miller at tmiller@greenvillechamber.org.
Links Industrial
- What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing in industrial industries.
- When: 8:30-9:45 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting and in-person at Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.
Upstate Entrepreneur Ecosystem
- What: In this virtual meeting, Earl Gregorich of the South Carolina Small Business Development Center will discuss the topic, “How to Talk Money: Conversations with Lenders and Investors.”
- When: Noon-1 p.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Register here.
TATT CHAT
- What: Join Ten at the Top for this virtual meeting featuring a speaker announced at a later date.
- When: 3-4 p.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Register here.
83rd Annual Celebration
- What: Join the Greer Chamber for its 83rd Annual Celebration. The evening includes a networking cocktail hour, dinner, brief program and presentation of annual awards. The awards will be given to businesses of varying sizes, community leaders, educators and entrepreneurs.
- When: 6-9 p.m.
- Where: Embassy Suites Greenville Golf Resort & Conference Center, 670 Verdae Blvd., Greenville
- Info: $75 per Greer Chamber member, $85 per non-member; Shannon Hansen at shannon@greerchamber.com.