Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate

September 14

What: The Upstate Chamber Coalition’s National Issues Forum is an opportunity for Greenville Chamber members to represent the Upstate’s business interest with the state’s leaders in this virtual meeting and engage firsthand in the legislative process. Community and business leaders will spend a week learning about policy issues, virtually meeting with South Carolina’s federal delegation, and immersing themselves in current events and policy issues.

When: 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: $150 for Greenville Chamber members, $175 for non-members; Jason Zacher at 864-237-3718 or [email protected].

What: Join Ten at the Top for a virtual networking meeting with other young professionals from across the Upstate.

When: 4-5 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Register here.

September 15

What: The Upstate Chamber Coalition’s National Issues Forum is an opportunity for Greenville Chamber members to represent the Upstate’s business interest with the state’s leaders in this virtual meeting and engage firsthand in the legislative process. Community and business leaders will spend a week learning about policy issues, virtually meeting with South Carolina’s federal delegation, and immersing themselves in current events and policy issues.

When: 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: $150 for Greenville Chamber members, $175 for non-members; Jason Zacher at 864-237-3718 or [email protected].

What: This is the first day of a three-day virtual conference. This session will feature 15 business pitches followed by an announcement of a pitch winner from this day. Because the pitches from this day will be pre-recorded, anyone who virtually attends will be able to access the pitches for an entire year through a new on-demand platform.

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: $100 for full access, $175 for VIP access pass

September 16

What: The Upstate Chamber Coalition’s National Issues Forum is an opportunity for Greenville Chamber members to represent the Upstate’s business interest with the state’s leaders in this virtual meeting and engage firsthand in the legislative process. Community and business leaders will spend a week learning about policy issues, virtually meeting with South Carolina’s federal delegation, and immersing themselves in current events and policy issues.

When: 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: $150 for Greenville Chamber members, $175 for non-members; Jason Zacher at 864-237-3718 or [email protected].

What: This is the second day of a three-day virtual conference. This session will feature 15 business pitches followed by an announcement of a pitch winner from this day. Because the pitches from this day will be prerecorded, anyone who virtually attends will be able to access the pitches for an entire year through a new on-demand platform.

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: $100 for full access, $175 for VIP access pass

What: RevLocal will present how internet traffic during quarantine is impacting marketing for small businesses. Attendees will learn what their digital marketing steps should be, the best Google features to use and successful social media tips.

When: 10:30 a.m.-noon

Where: Webinar

Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].

What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.

When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville.

Info: Andrew Van at 864-239-3704 or [email protected].

September 17

What: The Upstate Chamber Coalition’s National Issues Forum is an opportunity for Greenville Chamber members to represent the Upstate’s business interest with the state’s leaders in this virtual meeting and engage firsthand in the legislative process. Community and business leaders will spend a week learning about policy issues, virtually meeting with South Carolina’s federal delegation, and immersing themselves in current events and policy issues.

When: 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: $150 for Greenville Chamber members, $175 for non-members; Jason Zacher at 864-237-3718 or [email protected].

What: This is the last day of a three-day virtual conference. This session will feature live pitch finals with the winners from day one going head-to-head against the winners from day two. It will include exposure to the Carolina region’s best venture capitalists in a live Q&A with each finalist. Finally, a pitch winner will be chosen at the conclusion of day three and the winner will receive an automatic bid to the Venture Atlanta Live Online showcase in October 2020.

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: $100 for full access, $175 for VIP access pass

What: A lunch and learn hosted by the Upstate SC Alliance office.

When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Upstate SC Alliance Office, 124 Verdae Blvd., #202, Greenville.

Info: $10 per person with lunch provided; register here.

What: In this webinar, cybersecurity experts Jon Clay, Mitchel Chang and Kristin Judge will discuss topics including a threat landscape update with an emphasis on what has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic; threat protection for small businesses focusing on phishing, smishing, business email compromise and general cybersecurity hygiene for working and schooling from home; and a cybercrime and fraud/scam update since the COVID-19 pandemic.

When: 1-2 p.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Register here.

September 18

What: This committee is open to any Greenville Chamber member interested in issues related to transportation and infrastructure. This committee often hosts guest presentations on important issues such as road projects, rail, air service, public transportation and the state’s ports.

When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Where: Greenville Water Community Room, 407 W. Broad St., Greenville.

Info: Jason Zacher at 864-239-3718 or [email protected].

What: The Upstate Chamber Coalition’s National Issues Forum is an opportunity for Greenville Chamber members to represent the Upstate’s business interest with the state’s leaders in this virtual meeting and engage firsthand in the legislative process. Community and business leaders will spend a week learning about policy issues, virtually meeting with South Carolina’s federal delegation, and immersing themselves in current events and policy issues.

When: 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: $150 for Greenville Chamber members, $175 for non-members; Jason Zacher at 864-237-3718 or [email protected].

September 22

What: This committee is open to all Greenville Chamber members interested in environmental issues and how such issues can impact their business. The committee often hosts speakers from SCDHEC and other groups to talk about water and air quality, sustainability, energy, and other environmental initiatives in the community.

When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Where: ReWa Discovery Lab, 564 Mauldin Road, Greenville.

Info: Jason Zacher at 864-239-3718 or [email protected].

What: Join the Greenville Chamber for an update regarding transportation and travel in the region. Dave Edwards, Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport president and CEO, will provide insights and share information regarding the future of transit in Greenville.

When: 10-10:45 a.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Megan Campbell at 864-239-3745 or [email protected].

What: Doug Hooker will speak on “The Complexity of Leading in Our Time” on this webinar.

When: Noon-1 p.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Tami Miller at 864-239-3743 or [email protected].

What: In this webinar, Taylor Short and Sam Bonanno from Software Advice will discuss easy and stress-free ways to help a business owner find the right software to get their business online fast. They will answer questions such as: what problem do I need to solve with software, how do I choose the right software for my business and how can I purchase software efficiently?

When: 1-2:00 p.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Register here.

What: Would your business achieve more goals with a digital marketing strategy focused on LinkedIn? With a model unique to social media, LinkedIn fuses professional networking and social interactivity. As a business owner marketing your company online, knowing how this platform differs from the other major players can unlock the secret to your business.

When: 6-8 p.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].

September 23

What: Join SCBIO and a panel of subject matter experts for a program of expert insights, continuing education and networking in a virtual, collaborative format.

When: 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Free for SCBIO members, $50 per non-member

What: The Greenville Chamber is hosting this webinar for young professionals. Steve Nail, Anderson University’s college of business dean, will speak.

When: 9-10 a.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Tami Miller at 864-239-3743 or [email protected].

What: Join Ten at the Top for this virtual workshop.

When: 11 a.m.-noon

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Register here.

What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.

When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville.

Info: Andrew Van at 864-239-3704 or [email protected].

September 24

What: Join Ten at the Top for this virtual meeting and listen to a guest speaker.

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Register here.

What: This workshop will introduce the attendee to key business considerations, such as the myths and realities of entrepreneurship, different business options to pursue, the components of business ownership, legal and financial considerations, and business planning basics.

When: 5:30-8 p.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].