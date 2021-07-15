Everything we do, speaks. What do you want the world to hear?

Coworking community Endeavor‘s Getting Down to Business speaker series hosts business leaders who share their expertise with Endeavor members. Mark Land, owner of Mindful Consulting and former vice president of university relations for Clemson University, explained the intersection of personal and professional branding, and how to build and maintain brand loyalty.

In a world where the “perception is reality” mentality can be damaging to brands and their leaders, Land says, “Everything speaks, so what do you want others to hear?” He says this goes beyond words and actions, extending to your inactions, body language, and how social media is used to communicate. Leaders need to be cognizant of how they behave, too, because their teams are paying attention and organizations take on the personality of their leaders.

When organizations and leaders are at fault and find themselves in compromising situations — either internally or externally — that’s when, Land says, it’s time to own up.

“We let situations go on way too long without confronting them because we don’t want that moment of pain, to have hard conversations, and it’s too uncomfortable to make change,” he says, while stressing the importance of caring what people think, because credibility is everything. “Tend to it, protect it and create goodwill every day,” Land says.

Land created “ACCENT,” an acronym that can guide brands and individuals, alike, to help drive brand awareness, preference and ultimately, loyalty.

A uthentic – Don’t be phony. People can read through it a mile away.

– Don’t be phony. People can read through it a mile away. C lear – Clearly communicate your brand’s purpose, thoughts and presence.

– Clearly communicate your brand’s purpose, thoughts and presence. C onsistent – Consistency builds long-term success.

– Consistency builds long-term success. E mpathetic – Listen to find out your clients’ motivations and circumstances so you can better solve their unique challenges.

– Listen to find out your clients’ motivations and circumstances so you can better solve their unique challenges. N atural – Find your own personal style. Use it to your advantage with clients.

– Find your own personal style. Use it to your advantage with clients. T ransparent – Be honest. The cover up is worse than the crime.

Brands that can emulate “ACCENT” will be much better positioned for success than those that cannot.

Amanda Long is a senior account director for the Hughes Agency.