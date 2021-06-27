Insights: Nine things you should do to grow your business and five you shouldn’t

By Kylie Miller, communications coordinator, Endeavor
As part of Endeavor’s “Getting Down to Business” training series for members, the co-working space’s founder and president, Joe Erwin, recently shared his advice on what you should and shouldn’t do to grow your business.
DO:
- Celebrate your staff and your culture. Create special events unique to your company’s quirks and values that create simple moments of joy.
- Ask your clients for testimonials. They are powerful for new business and (added bonus) help remind your clients why they appreciate you.
- Constantly layer in new growth and focus on driving top-line revenue so you’ll have more wiggle room on the bottom.
- Don’t be shy about increasing fees. When you have the best talent, explaining your value – why you’re worth it — is easy.
- Create a specific PR plan. Those who do create a culture of success and can recruit top talent.
- Pause, reflect, and reward your team, especially those who live out your company’s values, not just those who produced the highest revenue. Honor their character and commitment. The money will follow.
- Give your work away to nonprofits. It feels good to help. Meeting people by association who might be future clients and having more creative liberty doesn’t hurt, either.
- Focus on your brand experience down to every touchpoint, no matter how small.
- Be an empath. Meaning, understand your clients’ pains and perspectives. Brands that actively live this ethos come out on top.
DON’T:
- Don’t sell yourself short. Charge enough to offer a satisfaction guarantee. Clients will pay top-dollar for your commitment to providing top-dollar work.
- Worrying about your competition is a trap! Don’t get caught up in it. Run your own race.
- There is no excuse for a terrible digital experience. It’s your front door and first impressions are critical.
- Failing to amplify how great you are and why can block growth. Share your good news!
- If someone in your organization mistreats others and you don’t fire them, you are not acting like a leader. Take action to show your employees that company values are non-negotiable.
Kylie Miller is the communications coordinator at Endeavor. Endeavor is a membership-based co-working community for creative and entrepreneurial professionals, as well as corporate teams and business travelers. Endeavor’s premium location in the ONE Development in downtown Greenville provides members with state-of-the-art work and meeting space, and uniquely surrounds them with a diverse array of peers who offer a broad range of services and experience. For more information, visit endeavorgreenville.com.