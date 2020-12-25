On the Move: Stuart Cheek

Stuart Cheek was recently named vice president and general manager of hydro generator services and field services at the Greenville-based Integrated Power Services.

He joins IPS from ABB, where he most recently served as director of large motors and generators. He also held roles as ABB general product manager and plant manager-ABB Kings Mountain/Shelby Custom Motor Plants.

As a 30-plus year industry veteran, Cheek has experience in quality, materials, manufacturing, engineering, production, facility management and general management.

He is a graduate of Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina. He has an AAS degree in mechanical engineering technology and also carries a technical diploma in machining from Asheville Buncombe Technical College.