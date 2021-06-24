Ten at the Top’s Dean Hybl: To Zoom or not to Zoom?

By Dean Hybl, Executive Director, Ten at the Top

Over the last 14 months I have developed what could be described as a love-hate relationship with Zoom. There is no question the virtual meeting platform played a valued role in keeping all of us connected with partners and clients at a time when in-person meetings were out of reach. But, staring at a video screen for hours at a time and having to make sure I have “unmuted” every time I start to speak is beyond old.

As the number of vaccinated people continues to increase and the number of COVID-19 cases decline, in-person meetings and events are finally starting to become a “thing” again.

However, given the convenience factor that virtual meetings provide, I expect that in some form, Zoom and other virtual meeting platforms are here to stay.

We recently asked some Upstate leaders for their thoughts about the future of virtual meetings and just about everyone expects a balance between in-person and virtual meetings. Here are some of their thoughts:

“While in-person meetings are and always have been my preferred meeting format, I expect that virtual meeting platforms are here to stay. The pandemic has forced us all to adapt and to learn how to operate remotely, and to do so very quickly. I think the quality of virtual meetings are lower to in-person meetings, but virtual meetings allow greater flexibility to bring together people who are geographically far apart.” – Paul Cain, Oconee County Councilman

“I recognize virtual fatigue is a real thing. I think we are still over-using the platforms when a simple phone call or conference call could suffice. Despite the fatigue, I think the general adoption by almost everyone is an innovative by-product of the pandemic and it will remain extremely relevant even as we return to a more in-person environment.” – David Field, SC Market President, Colliers International

“Zoom and other virtual platforms have allowed us to continue to operate at an almost normal pace with the absence of onsite meetings. Our board has adapted well to virtual meetings and I expect that for those board members who are not local, this will continue to be a viable option. This pandemic may result in a combination of hybrid and in-person meetings for board and staff going forward.” – Mamie Nicholson, President, Self Family Foundation

Ten at the Top is an Upstate-based non-profit focused on encouraging partnerships around issues that impact economic vitality and quality of life in the 10-county region. You can learn more and participate in TATT virtual and in-person events through www.tenatthetop.org.