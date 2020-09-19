Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering event at the Drive goes virtual

Greenville Technical College, Hubbell Lighting, BMW and the Greenville Drive will host the annual Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering event virtually on Sept. 27 at 2 p.m.

Now in its fifth year, the event allows organizers to bring advanced manufacturing and engineering work experience and career opportunity awareness to Upstate students, parents, teachers and career counselors.

“As one of the leading lighting manufacturers in North America, skilled labor is key to our success at Hubbell Lighting,” said Garth Warner, Hubbell Lighting’s vice president of HR. “The AM&E event highlights the importance and purpose of careers in manufacturing, which in the long run benefits organizations like ours, so it’s an honor for us to participate and take an active role in inspiring the next generation of engineers.”

Participants in this year’s virtual event will see content from companies including:

Greenville Technical College

BMW

Michelin

General Electric

Hubbell Lighting

Milliken

Bosch Rexroth

“Even though Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering Afternoon will look a little different this year, the event will still point the way to excellent career opportunities for those who attend virtually,” GTC President Keith Miller said. “The college and participating companies look forward to showing off technologies and careers as we broaden understanding with virtual tours, overviews, interviews and more.”

During the registration process, students will be able to ask the exhibitors questions. If a student’s question is selected and featured during the event, he or she may win prizes including drones, VR headsets, BMW Performance Driving Center passes and iDevice packages.

For more information and to register, visit milb.com/greenville/community/ame.