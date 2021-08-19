Coming soon: Nonstop service from GSP-Nashville

Countour Airlines and Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport on Aug. 19 announced non-stop service to Nashville starting Nov. 17, just in time for the pre-Thanksgiving holiday travel rush.

It’s the fourth new route announced out of GSP so far this year, according to the airport, and is one of the most-requested, said airport CEO and president Dave Edwards.

“We are excited to announce new service to a city that appeals to both business and leisure travelers,” he said. “GSP continues to pursue opportunities that bring our customers more flights to more of their favorite places. We are pleased to welcome Contour Airlines to our family of carriers.”

Contour Chief Executive Officer Matt Chaifetz said he expects the new service to appeal to both business and leisure travelers by reducing a drive of five hours to a flight of less than an hour.

“We’re thrilled to be here,” Chaifetz said. “We feel this is a market ideally suited to Contour.”

The service will start with five daily flights a week — every day except Tuesdays and Saturdays. Contour flights to Nashville will use Embraer ERJ-135 and ERJ-145 30-seat planes. The planes are configured to offer a minimum of 36 inches of legroom, which the airline said is equivalent to first-class on other domestic carriers.

Nashville flights will start at $99 one-way and Chaifetz said costs for tickets to the Music City will never exceed $300.

Contour is based outside of Nashville, and GSP is the 19th destination for the airline ranging from Oakland to Baltimore.