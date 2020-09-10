Greer Station to welcome three new businesses

Greer Station will welcome farmhouse home décor and gift shop Sweet Tea Station, Café Mazzitelli and women’s clothing boutique Dress Me Lulu in October and November 2020.

Set to open in October, Sweet Tea Station first opened in Reidville, South Carolina, in January 2018. Since opening, the shop has expanded and more than doubled its Reidville location size. The Greer Station store will serve as Sweet Tea Station’s second shop.

“My family and I are extremely excited to bring Sweet Tea Station to Greer Station,” said owner Sabrina Hodges. “The excitement in downtown Greer is quite contagious, and we can’t wait to be part of it. Opening our second location in Greer is a dream come true.”

Joining Sweet Tea Station is Café Mazzitelli, which was formerly Mazzitelli Deli. The deli closed due to the economic impact of COVID-19, and owners Kim King and Tracy Mazzitelli decided to rebrand the restaurant.

“We are in the same location,” King said. “It is going to be a little bit lighter fare, meaning flexible size options. We will offer iced coffees, teas and Italian soda. It’s going to be on the lighter side of things. Our sandwiches were so huge and the menu needed more options. It will be more of a homey feel, more comfortable with a relaxed decor. We are looking forward to taking care of the new businesses in the area and the people around us.”

Café Mazzitelli is slated to open in early October.

Rounding out the trio of new businesses is Dress Me Lulu, which owner Dara Hoopingarner has operated as an online boutique for the last six months. The women’s clothing store is set to open in November.

“Phase one completion of the CenterG streetscape project in Greer Station has made our downtown a regional destination for great shopping and dining,” said Greer Mayor Rick Danner. “The addition of Sweet Tea Station and Dress Me Lulu, as well as the return of Café Mazzitelli, will further add to the vibrancy of our central business district, and it is a pleasure to welcome them to the community.”

For more information, visit greerstation.com.