Meet VisitGreenvilleSC’s new president and CEO, Sheryl D. Lang

Calling her the right person at the right time to help lead Greenville travel and tourism’s post-pandemic rebound, VisitGreenvilleSC introduced Sheryl D. Lang as the organization’s new president and CEO after a special board meeting held Friday, May 21.

The announcement comes after a national search to replace former CEO Chris Stone, who retired on New Year’s Eve, 2020.

“Sheryl is bringing a wealth of experience from the hospitality industry that will further augment an already talented VGSC team,” said VGSC board chairman Dave Edwards. “Her past experience in business and talent development, sales and marketing, and community and stakeholder engagement will help to position VGSC as an organization that can meet and exceed the expectations of its stakeholders. She is a proven leader that has vision, is passionate about the industry, and committed to excellence.”

Lang will take the helm on June 2 and brings more than 25 years experience in hospitality, wellness and luxury good disciplines, according to the announcement, which highlighted her experience working with such prestigious brands a Hyatt Hotels & Resorts, the Camberley Hotel Collection and Starwood Hotels & Resorts, among others.

Her latest role was Chief Strategic Officer for LGS Group.

“This is the perfect time to join VisitGreenvilleSC and I am excited to work with the Greenville community to promote travel and tourism throughout the region,” Lang said. “Without a doubt, recovery from COVID-19 is on everyone’s mind and I know that with all of the offerings, and the multitude of things to do here, Greenville is in a prime spot for a strong and consistent rebound. I’m passionate about working with organizations that have a commitment to excellence in customer experience & quality for both customers and colleagues. I’m excited to embrace the team at VGSC and the community-at-large.”

Lang atteneded the University of Kentucky and has professional certifications from both The Wharton School and the University of Texas, according to her LinkedIn profile.