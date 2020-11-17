New Table 301 restaurant planned for Camperdown development

When Greenville native chef Drew Erickson returned home after four years working at the French Laundry, the renowned California establishment that The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list twice named “best restaurant in the world,” he wasn’t sure what his next step would be.

All he knew was that whatever he did, it would be with Table 301 and the restaurant group’s founder, Carl Sobocinski.

“I’ll always be a Soby’s baby, so there was no question if I came back who I would work with,” Erickson said in September.

Now Erickson is hard at work on the menu for a new Table 301 concept set to open in the Campderdown development at South Main and Broad streets downtown in early spring.

The rooftop restaurant, which will include a chef’s bar and an outdoor patio area, will be a more intimate setting than other Table 301 eateries, with enough seating to fit 90 people inside and 35 out on the rooftop area.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

Details are still scarce on the exact style of cuisine, in addition to the name of the restaurant, but Sobocinski said back in September that he wanted to develop a concept with Erickson that was “more global” in philosophy that would offer high-end fare.

“That’s what we’ve mostly talked about, what I’d call a ‘more global’ notion, instead of keeping the cuisine fixed in one area,” Sobocinski said. “What we want to do, the best way I can describe it is that if we were in a big city that Michelin rates restaurants, this restaurant would be star-worthy.”

Sobocinsi said such a restaurant would bring the same level of preparedness, presentation, service and wine list that would be found in a top-tier restaurant based in New York City.

“We know that’s a challenge and would cut our customer base to a small percentage when you do something like that,” he said. “That’s not solely because of price point, either. This isn’t going to be a 45-minute dining experience, but more like a couple of hours.”

Sobocinski made the announcement for the new restaurant to Table 301 staff on Tuesday morning.