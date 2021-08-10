Westfield Greenville event center announces cancellation of all 2022 events

The event space Westfield Greenville will no longer host events starting Jan. 1, 2022, the center announced on social media.

All events that have been booked for 2022 will be canceled.

“The last 16 months have proven to be an extremely difficult time to navigate event and venue rental,” Westfield Greenville’s owners said in a statement. “The economic impact of shutdowns, event delays, and the lack of secured long term vendors, has led us to make the difficult decision to cease hosting events.”

The 20,000-square-foot, open-concept event space, easily recognizable for its bleached white exterior and black steel windows overlooking the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail, opened its doors in the spring of 2019. It has since become a popular location for weddings, corporate events and other gatherings, including euphoria’s “Southern Remedy” chef tasting event last year.

The space’s owners have not commented on future plans for the space.