Bank of America will open its newest branch Feb. 1 on the ground floor of the Camperdown development at Main and Broad streets in Greenville.

The location replaces the bank’s “Plaza” location, which shut down at 101 North Main St. and was the former site of the Charlotte-based financial institution’s Greenville headquarters.

The Camperdown development will also house Bank of America’s Upstate executive offices, mortgage department and investment offices on its seventh and eighth floors.