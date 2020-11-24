Countybank opens new commercial loan office in Simpsonville

Greenwood-based financial institution Countybank recently expanded its services by opening a new commercial loan office at 309 S.E. Main St. in Simpsonville.

“As the cities of Simpsonville and Mauldin continue to grow, we are thrilled to provide our services in a new community,” said R. Thornwell Dunlap III, Countybank president and CEO. “This year has been a tough one for businesses across the Upstate, and we hope that the opening of a new loan office will aid in the support of local businesses that need it most.”

The new location’s services include commercial loans, business lending and cash management.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this Countybank location is only open to clients by appointment.

For more information, visit ecountybank.com.