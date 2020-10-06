Fifth Third Bank donates $12,000 to Loaves and Fishes of Greenville

Fifth Third Bank presented a $12,000 check on Sept. 30 to Loaves and Fishes of Greenville, a nonprofit that delivers food to its partner agencies for distribution to those in need.

The donation was part of the financial institution’s grand opening celebration of its first banking center in South Carolina.

“We are honored to be able to support the amazing work of Loaves & Fishes of Greenville with this donation,” said Tommy Lloyd, SVP, regional retail executive of Fifth Third Bank. “We recognize that the need has never been greater and we must all come together during times like these to serve the most vulnerable in our communities.”

Fifth Third Bank’s new location is the first in the financial institution’s planned expansion in South Carolina. The bank plans to open 20 new banking centers in the Carolinas over the next 18 months.