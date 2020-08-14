Fifth Third Bank to open its first S.C. banking center in Greenville

Fifth Third Bank will open its first South Carolina banking center on Sept. 1 at 654 S. Main St. in Greenville. Since 2011, the Cincinnati-based bank previously only had a team of bankers serving in the Upstate.

“We are excited to expand our presence in the Greenville market with the opening of our first banking center in South Carolina,” said Fifth Third Bank regional president Lee Fite. “We have been serving our customers in the Upstate for nearly 10 years with our experienced, knowledgeable and dedicated team of commercial and, more recently, private bankers. The banking center in the West End district is the next step of our expansion into this market and will feature our ‘Next Gen’ design to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

As part of the company’s Next Gen banking center model, the new location will allow customers to interact with mobile bankers using technology, such as tablet computers. This should allow the bank’s employees to meet and serve customers in various settings, instead of having patrons approach a traditional bank teller window for service.

The location will also feature a tech wall with a digital screen as well as flexible meeting and seating areas with layers of privacy, which may be adjusted depending on the need and the type of conversation taking place.

“This branch is representative of our growth in the Carolinas and the future of how we will engage with our clients,” Tommy Lloyd, senior vice president and Fifth Third Bank retail executive for the Carolinas, said. “The branch design focuses on an open environment equipped with the latest technology aimed at delivering personal customer service to provide the best experience and advice for our clients.”

This banking center is the first planned expansion for Fifth Third in South Carolina, with its regional headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. The bank expects to open more than 20 of its Next Gen banking centers in the Carolinas during the next 18 months.